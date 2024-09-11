Want to train like an Olympian? It’s included in your rent

UK’s Number 1 rental brand* Moda and Olympic medallist join forces to build access to elite swim training into wellness-focused lifestyle offering.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From inclusive Wi-Fi to free gym and fitness classes, professional rental providers increasingly offer a lot of perks in their rent packages. But access to fitness training with an actual Olympic medallist? That’s a new one – but it’s exactly what Moda Living is offering its residents across the UK as part of a new partnership with global swimming platform Swimmr.

Seasoned swimmers and newbies alike can now benefit from access to Swimmr and swim club events as part of their rental offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new partnership between rental living pioneer Moda and Dan Wallace, a Scottish Team GB Olympic silver medallist and co-founder of Swimmr, is expected to see residents across the UK dive into the world of swimming, as it promotes both fitness and safety in the water.

Dan Wallace, Olympian

Swimming is known to offer stress relief, better mindfulness and improved social interaction. According to Swim England, 74% of swimmers agree that the sport helps release stress and tension.

With operational neighbourhoods spanning the UK, from Brighton and Hove to Edinburgh, the partnership is Moda’s further testament to creating healthy communities across the UK. Under the partnership, Moda residents will have exclusive discounted access to Swimmr’s online courses and training plans, as well as an opportunity to connect with swimming communities in their city and across the UK. As part of the ongoing partnership, Moda will also launch resident-led swim clubs and identify local swimming spots in all cities to encourage local swimming as popularity continues to grow.

To celebrate the new partnership, Moda invited members of the Brighton and Hove community, including residents of nearby Moda, Hove Central, local swimming clubs, athletes, and others, to a special sea swim event, coached by Dan himself on Brighton Beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Supporting the health and wellbeing of our communities is a priority at Moda Living; 92% of our residents telling us that actively looking after their wellbeing is of huge importance to them, and more than half of our residents have said access to professional training will support this,” said Lydia Eustace, Director of Wellbeing at Moda.

The Coached Swim Session

“Partnering with Swimmr is a great way of encouraging our communities to enjoy getting in the water and all the benefits swimming has for fitness and mental health. We love working with Dan and the Swimmr team and can’t wait to take this partnership forwards.”

Dan, who’s recent achievements include swimming the English Channel solo earlier this year, said: “Now that I have 'hung up the goggles', I can reflect on 15 years of professional swimming. Swimming has given me more opportunities, friendships, and memories than I could have ever imagined. I want to help everyone feel the joy and ease of swimming anywhere, lake, sea, or pool - without hesitation. It’s a pleasure to be involved in Moda’s vision for creating healthier lifestyles, and with Swimmr, we’re helping people improve their swim skills whilst promoting water safety.

“Whether you’re training for a triathlon, marathon swim, or just want to improve your technique, Swimmr’s online courses and training plans are designed to help you swim more efficiently and enjoyably. It’s about making swimming accessible, so you can progress at your own pace and feel stronger in the water. At Swimmr, we’re working hard to remove the barrier to entry, making elite-level techniques accessible for everyone. Our partnership with Moda is a great way to bring this to a whole new community across the UK."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The partnership is the latest in a series of offerings and amenities on offer to Moda Living residents that promote a flexible, healthy lifestyle included in your rent. Other perks at Moda neighbourhoods across the country include:

Brighton Beach

A 24/7 gym with free weekly classes

Pet-friendly homes as standard

Co-working spaces

Residents’ lounges

Regular programme of resident events curated around neighbourhood interests and current trends (ice bath, anyone?)

Cinema rooms with regular screenings

Rooftops, BBQ areas and green space

Private dining rooms

Cycle storage and workshops

Building a Health-Focused Community

Moda Living currently has eight operational build-to-rent neighbourhoods across the UK, catering to all ages, lifestyles and requirements. With a focus on community, wellness and technology, the city centre neighbourhoods offer something for everyone. With best-in class interior designed rental homes, each location offers high-spec amenities, access to market-leading services and a dedicated team onsite that delivers and manages leasing, events, maintenance and first-class customer service.

Moda Living’s commitment to residents’ wellness goes beyond physical health. With 1 in 4 adults in the UK experiencing mental health issues each year (NHS, 2024), Moda is dedicated to providing the best living experiences that promote positive change and create a nurturing environment with mental health first aid training for all its team members and subsidised access to online mental health services.

With eight operational neighbourhoods across the UK, plus two suburban rental home communities under its Casa by Moda brand, Moda Living is the UK’s Number 1 Rental Brand*. With a pipeline of 24,000 homes across a number of rental living platforms, the business is committed to delivering outstanding homes and lifestyles to suit all.