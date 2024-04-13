Watch: Dinner lady wins £3million coastal home in Omaze prize draw lottery
and live on Freeview channel 276
The video shows gran-of-four, Rose Doyle, walking through the luxurious property, as she shares her joy of winning the life-changing prize. 73-year-old Rose says she was an ‘emotional wreck’ when she discovered she had the winning number.
The former dinner lady says the new house "is absolutely gorgeous" and she will "never get bored of walking onto the balcony and taking in these stunning views." The house comes mortgage free and with all legal fees covered, is complete with a hot tub and panoramic views of the surrounding Cornish countryside.
As well as making Rose a multi-millionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Cornwall, raised £3.1 million for WWF - the world’s leading independent conservation organisation. She added: "We didn’t think for one minute that we’d won a £3 million pound house there - things like this just don’t happen to people like us."
Rose, who retired from her job as a sales assistant at an insurance resale company after 17 years, also had a second job as a dinner lady at a local primary school. Her husband, Tony, has worked as a Gas Engineer for the past 25 years - but is now seriously considering an earlier retirement after their big win.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.