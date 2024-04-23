The funny footage captures the bizarre moment when police had to chase down some ducklings that were waddling under vehicles on a busy main road. The road had to be closed for "a short time" as the family of ducks were rescued.

Both carriageways were closed while the rescue operation took place on Monday morning, at around 8am, at the northbound entrance to the Tyne Tunnel, in Jarrow. Operator TT2 shared footage showing the duck and her ducklings being picked up with the help of police and put into the back of a van, before being taken away to safety. TT2 apologised for the delays and thanked drivers for their patience.