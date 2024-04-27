Lifeboat stolen by Somali pirates is transformed into a Yellow Submarine glamping pod
Andy Barton, 58, transformed the discarded vessel into camp-site accommodation - after it was found floating in the sea. The sub was originally used on a big tanker ship named 'Northsea Pioneer' until it was attacked by Somali Pirates off the East African coast in 2019.
Now it has a fully-equipped kitchen featuring a fridge, hob, sink, double-bed, single bunk-bed, a dining area with a sofa and an outdoor BBQ and firepit. Andy, a semi-retired engineer, managed to get hold of the lifeboat in September last year, and it took him around six months to transform the lifeless vessel into a hyper-realistic submarine. It has real-life buttons and control panels, and Andy said: "There are loads of buttons, with lights and sounds too.”
The escaping pirates stole the vessel and years year the lifeboat was discovered drifting between the UK and northern Spain. Some friends of Andy's found the lifeboat off the coast of Portsmouth - and they held onto it until Andy decided to turn it into a fake submarine.
Andy hopes to be taking his Submarine to Glastonbury festival this year - but it’s also open to bookings, in the Somerset countryside. Visit https://www.yellowsubmarineglamping.com for details and to book.
