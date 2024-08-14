Water recovery! Vets make a splash with hydrotherapy for cat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An ageing moggy who was rapidly losing his mobility is enjoying a second lease of life after undergoing hydrotherapy, laser treatment and chiropractic care.

Incredibly, 15-year-old Poppet is back to climbing trees and chasing mice after the expert treatment he received at Linnaeus-owned Brentknoll Veterinary Centre, in Worcester.

One moment Poppet was making waves in the hydro pool, the next he was donning sunglasses for his laser care or receiving a massage to ease his stiff, aching limbs.

Brentknoll’s clinical director Rikki Burford devised the varied, non-surgical treatment plan and is delighted with Poppet’s progress.

Poppet undergoing his hydrotherapy treatment.

Rikki said: “When Poppet arrived, he was very wobbly on his back legs. He was staggering, had stopped jumping and was not responding to medication.

“A CT scan showed he was being restricted by significant stiffness in his hindlegs, so we carefully put a full package of treatments together to tackle the problems.

“Poppet was given medication to tackle his painful condition, solensia injections to address his osteoarthritis and gabapentin tablets for nerve pain.

“Laura Davey, our hydrotherapist and chiropractor, then took charge of his rehabilitation therapy and Poppet responded very well.

Poppet wearing his goggles ahead of laser therapy.

“Laura even started him on a course of hydrotherapy, which is a very rare treatment for cats because they are normally so averse to water.

“Poppet also received chiro, laser therapy and massages and an exercise programme which included using wobbly boards, tarsal bands and stretches.

“He had hydro for several months and did very well and he continues to have his laser treatment and monthly solensia injections.

“The response has been excellent. He is much more spritely and his muscle tension is markedly reduced in both hindlimbs. We’re very pleased.”

Owner Carol Reading, from Pershore, is also delighted with the dramatic transformation and is full of gratitude to Rikki, Laura and the whole Brentknoll team.

She said: “I first noticed signs of a problem almost two years ago. Poppet was no longer able to jump up onto the worktop in the kitchen, something he’d always done.

“I thought he was just getting clumsy but when he later started to fall over while he was walking I went to our local vets.

“They told me it was a neurological problem and there was nothing they could do for him and that we should make the most of him while we could.

“At this point, he was only taking a couple of steps before falling over and I really feared I was losing him.

“That was hard. We had hand-reared him since he was just two days old and he’s so very tolerant and loving. That’s why I wasn’t ready to give up on Poppet, so I started investigating.

“Then I learned about Brentknoll and the care they gave to Poppet was beyond words.

“They did a CT scan and explained everything to me. In a way it was a relief to finally discover the extent of Poppet’s problems.

“They also gave me options and explained what they thought we should be doing - and it has worked.

“He wasn’t overly keen on the water treadmill but he did do it and when he was in the mood he did really well.

“He loved the laser therapy, though, and would stand on his back legs and put his paws on my shoulders while he was having the treatment.

“It’s all worked so well that he’s now back climbing trees and catching mice again.

“That’s why I can’t speak highly enough of Rikki and Laura. They were tremendous and I’d certainly recommend Brentknoll to other pet owners.”

For more information about Brentknoll, visit www.worcestervets.co.uk or search for Brentknoll Veterinary Centre on social media.