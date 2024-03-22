Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Six people died, including the attacker, and at least 50 people were injured after a terror attack near the Houses of Parliament on 22 March, 2017.

One of those who were killed was on-duty police constable, PC Keith Palmer, who was protecting the Houses of Parliament that day.

The scene at the Palace of Westminster after the attack in March 2017, which lasted 82 seconds. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Posting on social media, a spokesperson for the Met Police said: "We remember those who lost their lives. Aysha Frade, Kurt Cochran, Leslie Rhodes, Andreea Cristea and PC Keith Palmer. Our thoughts remain with the survivors and everyone affected by the events that occurred."

Who was injured in the Westminster Bridge terror attack?

At least 50 people from at least 12 countries were injured in the attack, 31 of whom needed hospital treatment.

Among those injured were three police officers who had been walking across Westminster Bridge on their way back from a commendation ceremony.

52-year-old Khalid Masood, drove a vehicle over Westminster Bridge into a crowd, injuring dozens of people at around 2:40pm that day.

He then crashed into perimeter railings surrounding the Houses of Parliament, emerged from the car and ran through the gates, where he stabbed an unarmed policeman.

Masood was killed after police shot him.

At 3pm the whole of Westminster was put into full lockdown, and thirty two minutes later Metropolitan Police declared it a terrorist incident.

Then PM Theresa May calls is a “sick and depraved terrorist attack"

Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the “sick and depraved terrorist attack,” in a briefing later that day, following a meeting with COBRA, the UK’s emergency cabinet committee.

During an inquest, a colleague of the policeman, Keith Palmer, paid tribute to his courage."Keith was that brave person who would stand his ground," Police Constable Shaun Cartwright said in a statement that was read to the court. "I'm immensely proud to have called Keith my friend."

Leslie Rhodes, a retired window cleaner, died after being dragged under the car for over 30 metres, while Aysha Frade was walking with her back to the car when it knocked her under a bus.

American Kurt Cochran and Romanian Andreea Cristea, were tourists visiting London with their partners.