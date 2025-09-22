Westminster tops London holiday rental revenue at nearly £50 million

The revenue differences between areas are striking, with central London dominating the top spots.

A new study shows Westminster ranks first in London for holiday rental revenue.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study, conducted by casino comparison site La Planque Du Joueur , analysed Office for National Statistics (ONS) housing data and Airbnb data for the last four months of 2024 across London, to identify which areas are capitalising most on the visitor economy. Researchers calculated the total estimated earnings by multiplying the number of nights sold as short-term lets with the median cost for a night on Airbnb to determine the ranking.

Most Popular

Top 10 London boroughs by holiday rental revenue

Rank Area Number of nights Number of stays Median price per night Hours worked to afford one night Estimated total tevenue 1 Westminster 359,160 92,000 £137.91 6.3 £49,530,409 2 Camden 190,790 54,540 £117.94 5.4 £22,501,997 3 Kensington and Chelsea 178,860 41,380 £119.54 5.0 £21,381,223 4 Tower Hamlets 160,380 43,530 £119.29 5.7 £19,131,043 5 Islington 105,670 28,750 £140.53 6.1 £14,849,570 6 Southwark 104,070 27,420 £139.65 6.5 £14,533,376 7 Lambeth 96,580 24,790 £130.33 5.8 £12,587,593 8 Hackney 91,060 21,610 £133.12 6.4 £12,121,487 9 Hammersmith and Fulham 88,730 19,550 £106.34 4.9 £9,435,881 10 Wandsworth 74,530 16,970 £115.90 5.0 £8,638,382

Westminster leads all London boroughs with an estimated £49.5 million in holiday rental revenue. The borough recorded 359,160 nights and 92,000 stays throughout the last four months of 2024, far exceeding any other area in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camden comes in second place with £22.5 million in revenue from holiday rentals. The borough's 190,790 nights and 54,540 stays reflect its popularity as a tourist destination, though it generates less than half the revenue of Westminster.

Kensington and Chelsea claim third place with £21.4 million in revenue. Despite having fewer stays than Tower Hamlets (41,380 compared to 43,530), the borough's higher number of nights (178,860) helped secure its position in the top three.

Futher down the list, Tower Hamlets ranks fourth with £19.1 million in revenue from holiday rentals. The borough recorded 160,380 nights across 43,530 stays, with visitors paying a median price of £119.29 per night.

Islington rounds out the top five with £14.8 million in revenue. The borough commanded the second-highest median price per night at £140.53, requiring locals to work 6.1 hours at the median hourly wage to afford a single night's stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jean Morlec of La Planque Du Joueur commented on the findings, "This data presents a fascinating picture London’s holiday rental market. The revenue differences between areas are striking, with central London dominating the top spots. While inner boroughs like Westminster and Camden generate substantial revenue, outer boroughs struggle to attract short-term visitors.

"What's particularly interesting is how the affordability varies for local residents. In some areas, people would need to work almost a full day to afford just one night in their own town, which raises questions about the impact of tourism on local housing markets."