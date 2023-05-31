For the curious.
Wetherspoons delights punters by announcing menu shake-up with popular item returning - but there’s a catch

The brunch burger was reportedly labelled as ‘amazing’ when it was available years ago and is set to return soon for a limited time

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
2 hours ago

Wetherspoons has announced a slight menu shake-up with a very popular item to return years after it was last seen on the menu. The popular pub chain will bring the brunch burger to all of its locations across the UK and Ireland.

There is a slight catch however, as it will be back for just one day. It is being returned to the menu for Father’s Day, which lands on Sunday, June 18. It was reportedly a fan-favourite the last time it was available, with people labelling it as ‘amazing’.

The brunch burger is made up of a three ounce beef patty, American-style cheese, maple-cured bacon,  free-range fried egg and is topped with a hash brown. Punters can find it on the menu alongside other burgers at Wetherspoons.

    The once popular item will cost pub goers just £7.15 when purchased with chips and a soft drink which includes Pepsi Max, Monster Energy, Sanpellegrino, R. White’s raspberry lemonade, or an orange juice.

    If you fancy an alcoholic drink with the brunch burger such as ale, draft and bottled lagers, spirits, wine and craft beers the price will rise slightly to £8.55. The burger with chips contains 1,234 calories.

