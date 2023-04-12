Fans are speculating Rylan could either appear on Strictly himself or host the new Big Brother series.

Rylan has quit Strictly Come Dancing spin-off show It Takes Two and left fans devastated as a result of the news. However, it has led to many speculating that Rylan could be leaving for another opportunity.

In a statement on Twitter, Rylan said: “After 4 fantastic years, it’s time for me to hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbye to It Takes Two. I’ve had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe and I can’t thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’ve been welcomed into the Strictly family and will firmly hold that title dear to me. The time has come for me to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me.”

Most Popular

Rylan has been inundated with replies from fans who were devastated by the news. Charlie Agnew wrote in a reply to the presenter: “Aww you’ve been the best! We’ll miss you!! Well done for an incredible 4 years!”

Other fans were quick to speculate that the reason Rylan called it quits was to swap the behind-the-scenes show for a presenting gig on Big Brother. Adam wrote in a reply: “Leaving for @bbuk sideshow perhaps? Timings would align.”

Meanwhile, other fans speculated that Rylan could even become a Strictly contestant himself later this year. Elliot Gonzalez wrote in a quote tweet: “That’s a shame. Still… might mean Rylan actually becomes a Strictly contestant this year. Or better still, hosts Big Brother. Timings work!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Part of the reason why fans speculate the Big Brother news is because the timings align. The reality show will be returning in the autumn of 2023 on ITV2 – the same time Strictly airs.