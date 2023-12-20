Supermarket Christmas opening times 2023: when Morrisons, Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury's are open
Here are the opening hours of your local supermarket over Christmas.
As Christmas Day is right around the corner, households across the country are visiting their local supermarkets in order to get everything they need for the big day.
However, as some of us may need to make an emergency dash to the shops for the one thing we were bound to forget, it’s good to know what the opening hours of the local supermarkets are during the festive season.
Here are the Christmas opening hours for Aldi, Lidl, Sainsburys, Tesco, ASDA and Morrisons.
Aldi
Dec 20-23: 7am-10pm
CHRISTMAS EVE: 9.30am-4pm
CHRISTMAS DAY: CLOSED
BOXING DAY: CLOSED
Lidl
Dec 20-23: 7am-10pm
CHRISTMAS EVE: 7am-6pm
CHRISTMAS DAY: CLOSED
BOXING DAY: 11am-5pm
Sainsburys
CHRISTMAS EVE: 11am – 5pm
CHRISTMAS DAY: Closed
BOXING DAY: CLOSED
Tesco
CHRISTMAS EVE: 10am-4pm
CHRISTMAS DAY: CLOSED
BOXING DAY: CLOSED
ASDA
Dec 23: 6am-12am
CHRISTMAS EVE: 6am-7pm
CHRISTMAS DAY: CLOSED
BOXING DAY: 9am-6pm
Morrisons
Dec 20: 7am-10pm
Dec 21-23: 6am-12am
CHRISTMAS EVE: 10am-4pm
CHRISTMAS DAY: CLOSED
