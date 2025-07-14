Where in the UK are you most likely to win the lottery?

Unsplash

New research has revealed the UK areas most likely to win the Postcode Lottery, with Preston (PR) taking the top spot. Warrington (WA) and Blackpool (FY) are second and third, with averages of 38.63 and 37.38, respectively. Kirkwall (KW) is the area least likely to win, with an average of just 3.75 wins per postcode district.

Experts at Casino Deps analysed the total number of Postcode Lottery wins in each UK postal area as of June 2025, dating back to January 2011. The total number of wins was divided by the number of postcode districts in each area to reveal those with the highest average number of wins.

The top ten UK areas most likely to win the Postcode Lottery

Rank Postal area Number of Postcode Lottery wins per postcode district 1 Preston (PR) 47.64 2 Warrington (WA) 38.63 3 Blackpool (FY) 37.38 4 Nottingham (NG) 35.97 5 Leicester (LE) 34.48 6 Bolton (BL) 33.90 7 Croydon (CR) 32.50 8 Motherwell (ML) 32.42 9 Stoke-on-Trent (ST) 31.86 10 Blackburn (BB) 31.62

Preston (PR), Lancashire, is the most likely to win the Postcode Lottery, with an average of 47.64 wins per postcode district. In total, the city’s 11 postcode districts have had 524 wins.

Warrington (WA), Cheshire, takes second place, with an average of 38.63 wins per postcode district. It has 16 postcode districts and a total of 618 wins.

Blackpool (FY), Lancashire, is third, with an average of 37.38 wins across its eight postcode districts. The seaside town has had 299 wins overall.

Nottingham (NG), Nottinghamshire, comes fourth, with 35.97 average wins per postcode district. The city’s 29 postcode districts have accumulated 1,043 wins in total.

Leicester (LE), Leicestershire, comes in fifth, with an average of 34.48 wins per postcode district. The city’s 21 postcode districts have had 724 wins in total.

Bolton (BL), Greater Manchester, takes sixth place, with an average of 33.9 wins per postcode district. The town’s 10 postcode districts have seen 339 wins in total.

Croydon (CR), Greater London,ranks seventh, with 32.5 average wins per postcode district. The area’s eight postcode districts have won 260 times in total.

Motherwell (ML), North Lanarkshire, Scotland,is eighth on the list, with an average of 32.42 wins per postcode district. The town’s 12 postcode districts have won 389 times overall.

Stoke-on-Trent (ST), Staffordshire, ranks ninth with an average of 31.86 wins per postcode district. The city’s 21 postcode districts have won a total of 669 times.

Blackburn (BB), Lancashire, rounds out the top ten, with an average of 31.62 wins per postcode district. The town has had 411 Postcode Lottery wins across its 13 postcode districts.

The unluckiest area is Kirkwall (KW), Orkney Islands, Scotland, with just 3.75 average wins per postcode district. Closely following are Western Central London (WC), Greater London, and Outer Hebrides (HS), Inverness-shire, Scotland, with averages of 4.5 and 4.89, respectively.

Amanda Wilson, CMO of Casino Deps, has commented, “Winning the Postcode Lottery is a dream for many people, and while the winning postcodes are chosen using a random algorithm, it seems that these top-ranking areas might be in with a bigger chance.

“Lancashire sticks out as the luckiest county in the Postcode Lottery, with Preston, Blackpool and Blackburn all in the top ten. The North West of England seems to be having the most luck overall, with half of the top ten areas located here.

“Preston is by far the luckiest, with its average number of wins per postcode district over 23% higher than the second-ranking area. This could simply be down to more people in Preston being signed up to the Postcode Lottery. More sign-ups mean more chances to win, as only postcodes with active players are eligible.

“Whatever the reason for their luck, residents in these top-ranking areas will be hoping it continues in the future.”

