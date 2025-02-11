Widow's fire: Leading sex & relationships expert explains the surprising sexual phenomena making Bridget mad about the boy...

Leading sex & relationships expert explains the surprising sexual phenomena making Bridget mad about the boy...

Everyone’s favourite noughties singleton returns to the big screen this Valentine’s Day: After almost a decade, Bridget Jones is back!

Based on Helen Fielding’s third novel about rom-com icon Bridget, the much-talked about film of 2025 is set to depict Bridget as she re-enters the dating world following the death of her husband, Mr Darcy.

Ahead of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’s official release to UK cinemas on Friday, leading sex & relationships expert and Lovehoney ambassador, Annabelle Knight, has explained the surprising phenomenon and lesser-discussed topic the film touches on – ‘widow's fire’.

The term refers to the sudden, intense desire for intimacy following the loss of a partner. But what exactly is widow’s fire, and how can those experiencing it navigate this emotional and physical surge in a healthy way?

“Grief is complex, and for many, reconnecting with their own sexuality can be a way of rediscovering themselves and processing their emotions. The new Bridget Jones’s Diary explores this in a way that feels both honest and refreshing, showing that longing, passion, and even guilt can coexist in the journey of healing. It’s a reminder that desire doesn’t have an expiration date - and that pleasure can be a powerful part of moving forward.” - Annabelle Knight

Annabelle Knight, UK sex & relationship expert & Lovehoney ambassador, breaks it down:

1. Widow’s fire is more common than you think

Grief and desire don’t always exist separately. Many people find themselves experiencing an overwhelming urge for physical closeness after loss. This is a natural response as the brain processes both emotional pain and the need for connection.

2. It’s not just about sex; it’s about reclaiming identity

For many widows and widowers, the return of desire isn’t just physical – it is a step toward rediscovering themselves as individuals. After being part of a couple, often for many years, intimacy can become tied to identity, making its absence feel even more profound.

3. There is no ‘right’ timeline

Some people feel this urge weeks after their loss, while for others, it takes years. Both are valid. The idea that grief follows a set timeline is outdated—everyone processes loss differently.

4. ‘Mad About the Boy’ reflects a new narrative around love after loss

In the new film, we see Bridget navigating the dating world after Mr Darcy’s passing, a storyline that mirrors real life widowhood experiences. By portraying widow’s fire with humour, honesty, and sensitivity, the film opens up an important conversation about love, loss, and the messy reality of moving forward. As Bridget embarks on a relationship with a younger man, the film also challenges the outdated stereotypes about romance and connection. Many younger men are drawn to the confidence, emotional maturity, and life experience that older women bring, while older women often find a refreshing sense of adventure and passion in younger partners.

5. Talking about it helps break the stigma

There’s still a taboo around widows expressing sexual desire but discussing it openly can help normalise the experience. Whether it’s through therapy, support groups, or trusted friends, talking about these feelings can make the journey less isolating.