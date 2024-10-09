Winter woes: 10 million over-50s fear heating costs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the cost-of-living crisis worsens, 91% of over-50s are worried about rising expenses.

According to Age UK, over 10 million people are anxious about affording to heat their homes, with 75% of over-50s reducing heating use to save money. To address this, Churchill Living is offering an innovative incentive that covers winter fuel allowance for five years and pays stamp duty on its retirement living properties. This initiative aims to alleviate financial stress, making retirement living more affordable and offering significant savings to help seniors transition to a comfortable, secure lifestyle without the burden of rising costs.

“Those who choose to downsize to a modern, energy efficient Churchill apartment will already be in a better position to save money on utility bills, when compared to the cost of running a larger, older property.” explains Suzanne Revell, Group Sales & Marketing Director at Churchill Living. “With winter fuel payments being cut, and the cost of living crisis putting added pressure on our older generation, we believe it’s important to offer as much support as possible which is why we’re offering to cover the cost of the winter fuel allowance and stamp duty for new residents.”

Financial strain is a major concern for retirees, with 40% of those over 50 fearing they won’t be able to heat their homes this winter. This initiative aims to alleviate that worry, allowing seniors to live comfortably and securely.

Churchill’s apartments are thoughtfully designed to empower those retirees to lead active, independent lives, featuring amenities like a communal Owners’ Lounge, Guest Suite, Lodge Manager, and a 24-hour emergency call alarm service.

As part of their continued commitment to retirement communities, Churchill Living emphasises the importance of not just physical but financial well-being in ensuring that residents can enjoy their later years with peace of mind.