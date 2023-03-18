For the curious.
Wordle Today: Hints and clues to today’s New York Times puzzle - plus the answer for March 18

Wordle is the fun and addictive word guessing game - here’s the word for today, March 18

Patrick Hollis
By Patrick Hollis
54 minutes ago

Wordle is a fun word game which has been testing our knowledge of language for many months now. It became hugely popular over the coronavirus lockdown and discussions about the daily answer became commonplace in households and on video calls across the country.

The game which is now owned by the New York Times, is played by millions around the world everyday. There have been over 600 Wordle answers to date.

The brain-teaser works by challenging users to figure out the daily five letter word. Users are given six guesses to get the five letter word.

    You’ll be given a series of hints provided through coloured tiles which help you to see just how close you are to guessing the word. The tiles work as follows:

    • If any of your letters are highlighted as green, that means you’ve got the right letter in the right place
    • If any of the letters are highlighted as yellow, that means the letter is in the word, but it’s in the wrong place
    • If any of your letters are highlighted as grey, it means that letter isn’t included anywhere in the secret word

    Clues to Wordle answer on March 18 2023

    Today’s Wordle is a noun which begins with Y. It is a type of boat and is a popular pass time for people.

    If you are still stumped but don’t want to lose your streak, scroll down for the answer to today’s puzzle…

    This photo illustration shows a person playing online word game “Wordle” on a mobile phone in Washington, DC on January 11, 2022 (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
    Wordle answer for March 18

    Today’s Wordle is yacht. This is a type of boat which is often grand and can be very glamorous.  Wordle can be accessed on laptops, smartphones and tablets. To play along, visit the New York Times website. 

