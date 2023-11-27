World's oldest whisky found in Scottish castle is fetching £13,000 a bottle at auction
The world's oldest Scottish whisky - as tasted by Queen Victoria - is up for auction and several bottles have hit their reserve price of £10,000
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 'world's oldest whisky' found hidden in a Scottish castle and once sipped by Queen Victoria is fetching £13,000 a bottle at auction.
The collection of bottles were discovered behind a cellar door in Blair Castle, Perthshire, Scotland - distilled around 190 years ago in 1833.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It is understood to be the oldest known Scotch whisky in existence with 24 bottles currently being sold by Perth-based Whisky Auctioneer.
The bottles are expected to sell for over £240,000 - and several bottles have already hit their £10,000 reserve price.
The auction's leading lot has already attracted 27 bids of up to £13,000.
The sale opened on Friday and is set to close on Monday (4 December).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whisky Auctioneer said: "When discovered, the bottles were found with a plaque that stated a distillation year of 1833, bottling year of 1841, and a subsequent rebottling year of 1932.
"Should these dates be accurate, this would mean the bottles contain the oldest known, by vintage, Scotch whisky left in existence.''
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.