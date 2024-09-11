X-Press Legal Services sponsors rising go-kart star Matthew Angel

X-Press Legal Services has announced its sponsorship of talented go-kart driver, Matthew Angel.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in Matthew’s burgeoning racing career and underscores X-Press Legal Services’ commitment to supporting emerging talent in the motorsport industry.

16-year-old Matthew from Hoo St Werburgh in Kent is currently balancing his karting career with studies at Sir Joseph Williamson's Mathematical School, in Rochester. He has recently joined professional kart team Clark Motorsport, led by ex-racing driver Wayne Clark. Matthew impressed Wayne with his remarkable driving skills, coming within 0.10 seconds of an all-time circuit record, during his trial for the team.

Matthew caught the eye of X-Press Legal Services at a Brands Hatch event, where he eloquently shared his racing aspirations. Already a sponsor of the 2024 Porsche Club Championship, X-Press recognised the opportunity to support this promising sportsman.

Driver Matthew Angel with Lee Colmer of X-Press Legal Services Kent.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to sponsor this talented young driver in his first season with Clark Motorsport,” commented Lynne Lister, MD of X-Press Legal Services. “Matthew’s dedication and passion for racing align perfectly with our company values, and we look forward to seeing him achieve great success both on and off the track.”

Lee Colmer, who runs the Kent office of X-Press Legal Services, has been equally impressed by Matthew’s karting skills. He commented, “Celebrating 25 years of X-Press Legal Services in 2024, we have been giving back to local communities across the country as our way of thanking them for their ongoing support. Our sponsorship of Matthew makes a small contribution to the many costs that come with pursuing a sporting career. We hope by lessening some of the financial burden, Matthew can fully focus on the more exciting task of honing his professional skills on the racetrack.”

For more information about X-Press Legal Services contact [email protected] / 0330 159 5369 or visit the website.