Xbox Series X revealed as the most expensive way to game

New analysis has found the Xbox Series X is the most expensive console for gamers, costing fans an eye-watering £709 just to get started.

The research was conducted by Trooli, which provides ultrafast broadband essential for gaming, ahead of the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 on 5 June. It investigated the real cost of gaming, taking into account the price of the console and first game, plus an entry-level online subscription, headset, and controller.

Xbox Series X: £709

The Xbox Series X is the most expensive way to game, thanks to the high RRP of the console (£449.99) and popular games (£60 each, on average). This, combined with the cost of accessories and the online subscription (£84 per year), brings the total spend required to start gaming to a huge £709.

PlayStation 5: £653

The PlayStation 5 comes in second, with the console alone setting users back by £429.99. On top of this, gamers have to fork out on games (averaging at £58 per game), online subscription (£59.99 for an entry-level subscription), and accessories, including extra controllers at £64.99.

Nintendo Switch 2: £576

The highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 promises fans a smoother gaming experience with improved graphics and speeds, but it comes at a cost. The RRP of the console is £395, whilst the controllers required for multiplayer gaming cost £74.99 per set. Plus, new games currently retail at an average of £64.99, making them the most expensive of any console.

Xbox Series S: £559

Although the Series S is more affordable than the Series X, the cost of games, annual subscriptions, and accessories is the same, requiring players to splash out £259 in addition to the console, which retails at £299.99

Steam Deck: £504

Steam’s answer to a portable gaming PC that first debuted in 2022, the Steam Deck, comes in fifth. Its entry-level LCD version costs £349 and games come in at £54.99 on average. With no officially licensed controllers, users will pay £59.99-£64.99 for a compatible Xbox or PS alternative. However, unlike the other consoles on the list, there are no monthly subscription fees – a major advantage for Steam Deck users.

Nintendo Switch: £416

Whilst the original Nintendo Switch offers users the cheapest way to game, the total cost of set up still comes in at over £400 for users investing in a console (£259.99), controller (£69.99 per set), headset (£21.99) and one game (£45.99 on average).

Commenting on the findings, Andy Conibere, CEO of Trooli, said: “We provide ultrafast broadband to thousands of gamers across the UK, and know first-hand what an important role gaming plays in many people’s lives. So, with the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 about to launch, we were interested to find out which consoles offer UK gamers the best – and the worst – value for money.

“The results demonstrate that the cost of gaming varies significantly depending on the console. However, it’s clear that all gamers have to invest plenty of hard-earned cash just to get started. So, it’s crucial that the experience is an enjoyable one. With our own research demonstrating that 94% of UK gamers are negatively impacted by poor broadband, we encourage everyone to check their set-up is optimised for gaming, whether they’re preparing for the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, or just want to improve their everyday gaming experience.”

Methodology

Total prices for each console were calculated based on the price of the console, online subscription, headset, controllers, and the average cost of one AAA game. Prices are accurate as of the 15th May 2025. Calculations were made using the RRP of entry-level subscriptions and officially licensed products where applicable.

The survey was conducted amongst 2,000 UK consumers in April 2024.