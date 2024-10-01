Young authors shine at showcase for budding literary talent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The 2024 National Young Authors’ Fair UK concluded with over 15,000 students from schools across the country becoming published authors, joining a global initiative that spans 26 countries.

The National Young Authors’ Fair UK has successfully concluded its 2024 edition, bringing together over 15,000 students from hundreds of schools across the country. The event, part of a global initiative spanning 26 countries, gave young writers the chance to publish their first books and join a global community of over 600,000 young authors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, which aims to foster creativity and entrepreneurial skills in young people, highlighted the achievements of students who are now officially published authors. The young participants, ranging from primary to secondary schools, had the opportunity to turn their ideas into print, marking the start of what could be future literary careers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ami Dror, Founder and President of BriBooks, the organization behind the event, expressed her pride in the participants: "It has been an honor to see so many young authors realize their dreams of publishing their first books. This experience not only ignites a passion for storytelling but also fosters a lifelong love for reading, writing, and entrepreneurship."

The event also celebrated exceptional student achievements through its Jury Award Winners and Best-Selling Authors categories. The Jury Award winners include Jaime Alexander for Aliens Landed On Earth, Khloe Lo for Beyond Our Imaginations, Jake England for Daniel's Visit Through Time, Elin Williams for Easter the Bunny, and Darcey S A Edwards for Gone Rat Gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Best-Selling Authors list featured Skyla van Niekerk with Sandy’s Adventures - My Family and Sandy’s Adventures - Day Out, Prisha Dhumane with That Cave on the Beach, Vikram and Esha with Banana Man Meets the Dragon, and Haaris Abid with The Flaming Phoenix.

The fair also recognized the efforts of schools that provided strong support to their young writers. The Literary Leadership Award was presented to Greswold Primary School (West Midlands), Alderbrook School (West Midlands), Queen Katharine Academy (Cambridgeshire), Harrietsham Church of England Primary School (Kent), and Milton Hall Primary School and Nursery (Essex).

With the continued support of their schools and communities, the young authors who participated in this year’s National Young Authors’ Fair have taken their first steps toward developing their literary voices, setting the stage for future accomplishments in writing and storytelling.

Jury Award Winners:

Jaime Alexander - "Aliens Landed On Earth"

Khloe Lo - "Beyond our Imaginations"

Jake England - "Daniel's visit through time"

Elin Williams - “Easter the bunny”

Darcey S A Edwards - “Gone rat gone”

Best-Selling Authors:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skyla van Niekerk - “Sandy's Adventures - My Family”

Prisha Dhumane - “That cave on the beach”

Vikram and Esha - “Banana man meets the dragon”

Haaris Abid - “The Flaming Phoenix”

Skyla van Niekerk - “Sandy's Adventures - Day out”

The Literary Leadership Award, celebrating schools that nurtured young writers, was awarded to:

Greswold Primary School, West Midlands

Alderbrook School, West Midlands

Queen Katharine Academy, Cambridgeshire

Harrietsham Church of England Primary School, Kent

Milton Hall Primary School and Nursery, Essex