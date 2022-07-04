Parents can get school uniform items for their children for less than £5 at the budget supermarket

Budget supermarket Aldi is a favourite supermarket for families up and down the country, and as well as providing cut price groceries it’s also known for providing the cheapest school uniform of any retailer.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that it’s a huge hit with parents UK-wide .

Every year, there are lots of cheap uniform items for sale as part of the annual school uniform event.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, if you want to make sure your children are ready for the next academic year this is everything you need to know about the sale.

This is when the Aldi school uniform sale 2022 will be.

When is the Aldi uniform sale?

The Aldi school uniform sale takes place every year, usually starting in July as part of the brand’s popular weekly special buys.

This year, the back to school special buys, which includes uniforms, are available to buy on the Aldi website now and will be available to buy in store on Thursday 7 July.

Special buys are released every Thursday and include everything from kitchen gadgets to and clothing.

In store, these products are placed in the middle aisle and they are always available to buy online too for delivery to your home.

Which age is the uniform suitable for?

All uniform items are suitable for children ages 3 to 11 years.

How long will the sale last?

Aldi special buys are available in limited quantities and are only available to purchase while stocks last, and there’s no exception with any of their back to school special buys.

Some discounted uniform items are usually available throughout July and August, but different items could be available on discount at different times.

So, we advise you to shop early to ensure the items you want are still available in your children’s size.

What items will be on offer, and how big will the discounts be?

The price of uniform items start at just £2.49.

At the time of writing, we could see a five pack of black ankle socks for just £2.49 and a girls’ jersey skirt for just £3.49.

Many items on offer are under £10.

All boys and girls school uniform items will be on offer including shirts, blouses, polo shirts, jumpers, trousers, skirts, joggers, dresses and sweatshirts.

The popular £5 bundle Aldi school uniform bundle, which has been dubbed Britain’s cheapest school uniform, is also back for 2022.

It includes two polo shirts, one sweatshirt, and either trousers or a skirt.

There’s amazing value school accessories too, including stationery, pens, notepads, backpacks, and more – so don’t miss it.

Is Aldi school uniform of good quality?

Aldi school uniforms may be known for being the cheapest school uniform available, but that doesn’t impact on the quality of the product you get.

The budget supermarket’s range is made from recycled materials where possible, and Aldi has partnered with ‘Cotton made in Africa’ (CmiA), which uses only high quality, sustainably sourced cotton.

The range is also created to prevent odours, repel water, wash easily, and its also non-iron so it can be ready to wear in no time.

Better yet, all Aldi’s uniforms come with a quality guarantee so if you’re not satisfied you can get your money back!

What is the Aldi delivery and returns policy?

Standard delivery costs £2.95 or free for orders £30 and above. You can also collect items from your local store for free.

If you do need to return any items then returns are free.