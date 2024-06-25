Fly the flag this year with a selection of England merchandise | Getty Images

From flags to footballs, and bunting to beer glasses, we’ve hunted down some of the best-priced merchandise to help you show your support throughout the tournament

It's going to be a summer of ups and downs, trials and tribulations, excitement and anticipation, but hopefully little in the way of deflation and disappointment - and that's just the weather.

But the UEFA European Football Championship begins on Friday, June 14 and the first England match will be played out on Father's Day, June 16.

And while we're all rooting for Gareth Southgate's squad this year, hoping it will finally be the time football is coming home, as the lads head to Germany, they need all the support they can get from the fans back home.

It's going to be a boom time for retailers offering football merchandise, then, especially if England can make it up the table, and there's already a dizzying array of products on offer, from novelty mugs to official England shirts.

But while the official England home shirt costs £125, it is possible to fly the flag for a lot less money.

Here’s our round-up of some of the funkiest merchandise and clothing ideas we found on Amazon, all costing a lot less than a Nike shirt.

A wall chart is just what you need to stay on top of the fixtures | Amazon

Let's start by getting organised. Plan out your summer of sport with a wall planner, and this one's proving incredibly popular on Amazon, because it's colourful, cheap and it even includes all the kick-off times and TV channels.

It's A1 size, which is large enough to dominate any football fan's living room wall, but you'll be able to tick off the successes and failures of all the teams as they work their way through the group stages, rounds, and into the finals.

Show your support and patriotic pride with a huge flag | Amazon

Show your support for the England squad with this patriotic flag, with that distinctive red cross. There'll no doubt be plenty of these flying during the Euros, and rightly so.

This huge flag is 8ft across, and if you don't have a flag pole it'll drape across a house wall, or a fence, or you could just hang it in your living room.

This bunting pack contains the flags of all the participating nations | Amazon

While you're showing your support for your own side, why not grab some bargain bunting, to add a bit of festive atmosphere to your garden, lounge, driveway, or balcony.

This set of bunting features all the flags of the participating nations, and there's eight metres of it, so long enough to create quite a vibrant display.

A colourful way to show your support this year | Amazon

If you have a big enough wall or fence on your frontage, you can really hammer home the fact you're an England supporter with this gigantic banner. It's three metres long, and features images that symbolise the festive feel of a European tournament.

Waterproof and durable, it can be tied on to a wall or railing through its brass eyelets, so there's no reason this won't outlast England's (hopefully) long trip to Germany.

Don't forget to decorate your car! | Amazon

Decorating your house is one thing, but don't forget to show support while you're out and about by plastering it with some St George's Cross plumage.

This pack includes a magnetic flag, a window flag, and a hand-shaped sticker.

There's even a football-themed game card thrown in to keep kids - and big kids - occupied between fixtures.

Perfect as a keepsake, or just to take to the park | Amazon

Get out into the park and have a kickabout with an officially licensed Euro 2024 football.

Definitely one of the cheaper official items you can buy, this ball is ideal for kids and adults who want to sharpen up their skills, or it can just serve as a souvenir from the tournament.

Stay refreshed in style with a Euro 2024 pint glass | Amazon

An even cheaper (and arguably more useful) piece of official merchandise comes in the shape of this pint glass.

Shaped perfectly for your favourite alcoholic, or non-alcoholic tipple, it's going to be the perfect accompaniment to the matches.

Raise it in celebration when the going's good, or use it to drown your sorrows if it's not going so well.

Who wouldn't want to sport this at the local pub? | Amazon

If... Sorry, when, England starts to work its way up the table this summer, you'll doubtless start to hear "it's coming home" quite a lot.

So this rather fetching bucket hat might help you get ahead of the game a bit or, if nothing else, get into the spirit of the season and show your support and optimism.

Fashion for all the family! | Amazon

Why not go all-out in your patriotic show of support and grab a bundle of red and white headwear?

This bundle is aimed at two people, or any number up to a group of six, and it includes two cowboy hats, two "headboppers" and two top hats.

They're not tacky at all, are they?

A much cheaper way to wear your heart on your sleeve | Amazon

If the official Nike England shirt is a bit too pricey for you at £125, then save a small fortune and show your support with this simple, printed white T-shirt.