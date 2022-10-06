During the winter months, homes can become damp and humid, but a dehumidifier can do wonders to help keep your house dry and warm

Best dehumidifiers to help keep your home warm and dry

It’s easy to spot a humid home: there may damp spots on the wall, frequent condensation on windows, or mould and mildew on surfaces. Excess humidity is a common household concern - it can be caused by poor insulation/house construction, cooking, showering, even simple respiration.

Condensation, damp, mould, fungi and bacteria, all thrive when it is humid, exacerbating allergies, or leaving you susceptible to respiratory infections.

Thankfully, there is a relatively straightforward, cost effective way to cut down on humidity and dampness: a dehumidifier.

What is a dehumidifier? Are they energy efficient?

A dehumidifier removes excess water from the room, preventing mould, mildew and other issues that can harm your health and your home. Dehumidifiers are easy to use, they aren’t too expensive to run, and they are usually relatively quiet.

With regards to energy efficiency - a dehumidifier will help keep your house warmer in winter, as well as provide a more cost effective means of drying your washing in winter. They draw moisture and allergens away from wet clothes, speeding up drying time, but they are far more cost efficient than a tumble dryer - the average dehumidifier runs at around 40p an hour, while a tumble dryer positively chews through energy, running at an average cost of £1.55 an hour.

How do dehumidifiers work?

This depends on whether you have a ‘desiccant’ or ‘compressor’ model.

Desiccant dehumifidiers take the air and run it over a rotating flywheel to absorb the moisture - the wheel is then heated to ensure it doesn’t end up saturated.

Compressor dehumdifiers work in a manner similar to fridges. They use a fan to draw in air and pass it across extremely cold coils. The water then condenses and drips into a water tank. Finally, the air is reheated and pumped back into the room as warmer, drier air.

Compressors are better for regulating room temperature, but less adept at handling winter cold - i.e. if the temperature drops to zero or below. Desiccants can keep on working regardless of the temperature, but they are more expensive to run.

That said, both types will work to remove humidity from your house - making it cleaner, healthier, and warmer.

How can a dehumidifier help me look after my home?

A dehumidifier can help you and your home in different ways throughout the seasons. In winter, it can aid you with your laundry drying as it will take all the water out of the air when you have to dry your clothes in home. In the summer, it can make your house to feel less muggy because it will reduce the humidity.

Dehumidifiers also have an added health benefit; they can help allergy sufferers to manage their symptoms, as allergens, bacteria, dust mites, mould and more thrive in humid conditions.

Key signs it is time to consider a dehumidifier

Mould on walls, particularly in the ceiling or corners. Mould can spread and become toxic. This is particularly dangerous if you have respiratory issues

Mildew

Musty smells, particularly in closets

Condensation on your windows

Signs of water damage

Rotting wood.

How else can I keep my environment warm, cosy, and healthy?

There are other ways to keep your house warm and the air in it clear and healthy this winter.

