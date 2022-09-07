Memory toppers are a great way to quickly and easily make your bed more comfortable - from Dormeo, Dunelm, Simba, Silentnight, The White Company and more

Best mattress toppers

If you are stuggling to ged a good night’s sleep because you no longer feel comfortable in your bed, then a mattress topper could be help to soon be drifting off for the sweetest of dreams.

What is a mattress topper?

A mattress topper is exactly what it sounds, it’s an extra layer which you put on top of your mattress to give you extra comfort and protect your bed.

They are made of a range of different materials, and you’ll be able to find one for any bed size, from single to emperor.

Why is a mattress topper useful?

With the ability to prolong the life of an existing mattress which isn’t as good as it used to be, while providing extra comfort and support, the mattress topper is a cost effective option without having to buy a brand new mattress.

If you know your mattress is coming to the end of it’s life then a mattress topper can help it last for even longer, but even if your mattress is brand new then a mattress topper can still help it to last as long as possible.

They’re also a great way of making other types of mattress, for example airbeds, a lot more comfortable for any guests you may have. If needed, mattress toppers can even be placed directly on the floor to sleep on to provide a cushion layer that’s way better than sleeping on a hard floor.

A matteress topper is not, however, a long term solution. Experts suggest that mattresses should be changed ever seven to 10 years, so it’s been a few years since you bought your mattress - of if yours is generally feeling uncomfortable and you are no longer refreshed when you wake up from sleep even with a mattress topper - then it’s time to consider a new one.

If you do want a new mattress then we can help with that too as we’ve rounded up the best boxed mattresses on the market for 2022.

Gel Fusion Memory Foam Mattress Topper Gel Fusion Memory Foam Mattress Topper £125.00 temperature regulation 5/5 Sizes available: single, double, king, super king Price: Start at £125, depending on the size. This memory foam mattress topper has been specifically designed to help keep you cool at night. It's infused with gel particles which help to absorb and disperse body heat to regulate your temperature and keep you cooler for longer. Unique to the UK market, it features ventilation holes through the foam for increased airflow and breathability while the quilted polyester cover is machine washable and provides ultimate comfort all night long.

Octasmart Essentials Mattress Topper Octasmart Essentials Mattress Topper £99.00 a budget option 4/5 Sizes available: single, double, king, super king Price: Start at £99, depending on the size. This dual mattress topper provides a choice of two feels - firm support or plush comfort. You can choose which one works best for you, whether you preder to feel more support when you sleep or to feel like you are sinking in to a fluffy cloud. Either topper will either upgrade youe exisitng mattress or is perfect to use on a sofa bed or even directly on the floor for those unexpected guests

Eve the mattress topper Eve the mattress topper £199.00 Test period 4/5 Sizes available: single, small double, double, king, super king Price: Start at £199, depending on the size. This foam mattress topper is designed to add an inviting layer of pure comfort to your mattress when it starts to get a little worn. It's wonderfully comfortable, and also fantastically breathable and provides support for your body too. It's made of foam, but not a traditonal foam. Eve claim the one they use is 30 times more breathable to keep you comfortably cool all throughout the night. Better yet, there's a 30 night guarantee so you can sleep on it for a month so you can really make sure it's right for you. If you don't love it, you can send it back with no questions asked.

Simba Hybrid® Mattress Topper Simba Hybrid® Mattress Topper £229.00 that "new mattress" feeling 5/5 Sizes available: single, small double, double, king, super king Price: Start at £199, depending on the size. Simba claim that sleeping on this mattress topper is the next best thing to buying one of their hybrid mattresses. It offers a unique combination of a super soft breathable surface, a cooling foam layer, an areocoil layer and a foam support base so that it's super soft, supportive and sumptuous - and will help keep you cool. It also contains Simba's innovatively shaped conical springs pivot and hug close to your body. So, however you sleep, you're supported from all angles and are more likely to wake feeling refreshed and happy.

Bamboo Mattress Topper With Charcoal Bamboo Mattress Topper With Charcoal £97.49 deluxe comfort 5/5 Sizes available: single, double, king, super king Price: Start at £97.49, depending on the size. Using the same technology as the brand's Pure Hybrid mattress range, the topper includes bamboo and charcoal which work simultaneously to create an ideal sleeping surface, along with the built in memory foam to provide a superior comfort level. The mattress topper is antibacterial, hypoallergenic, sustainable, moisture wicking and odour eliminating technology too so you can be sure it will always look and feel fresh and welcoming. It also has a unique anti-slip base which makes it extremely easy to sit on top of any mattress, no matter the depth.

The White Company Luxury White Down Topper The White Company Luxury White Down Topper £210.00 larger beds 5/5 Sizes available: single, double, king, super king, emperor Price: Start at £190, depending on the size. Treat yourself to the feeling that you are sleeping in a luxury hotel night after night with this mattress topper. Supremely soft and supportive, it features two layers for the ultimate in comfort. The top layer is filled with an indulgent blend of fluffy goose down and plump goose feather, which creates a cloud-like surface to rest upon, while the thick base layer is filled with white goose feather for extra-gentle support and comfort.