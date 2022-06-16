Best whisky gifts for fathers’ day: Japanese blends, bourbon, Scotch

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If your Dad likes a drop of whisky then gift wrapping a bottle for Father’s Day is sure to win you his appreciation. But what whisky do you plump for?

How to pick the best whisky for your Dad

Do you play it safe and opt for his favourite dram, or do you go for something different and hope your choice becomes a new hit?

Will you buy a single, full sized bottle that will last him a while, or maybe select a set of miniatures that might provide an insight into different styles to boost his whisky knowledge? And will you maximise your spend on whisky alone, or perhaps seek out a gift that combines whisky with something extra?

If these questions have made you think twice about what you might choose, then read on – because we’ve come up with ten top whisky gifts that are sure to raise Dad’s spirits this Fathers Day…

Best whisky for Father’s Day gifting at a glance:

Old Pulteney 12 40% Old Pulteney 12 40% £29.00 an all-round classic 5/5 When considering buying whisky as a gift for anyone it’s always useful to know a few top notch, readily available standards, just in case you’re unsure about what your recipient likes. Old Pulteney 12 is one such whisky, with classic whisky flavours that just about anyone can enjoy. It tastes initially honey sweet and vanilla spiced, with fruit joining the profile along with some warmer spices that linger on the palette. Referred to as ‘The Maritime Malt’, its nautical character is thanks to some slightly salty notes that seem to drift in and out as if swirling around on a coastal breeze. It’s a great price for such a quality performer, but if you’re keen to splash the cash some more this Father’s Day then Old Pulteney has teamed up with a cooking school to provide a whisky and seafood masterclass which promises to be an all-round taste of the sea. Buy now

Cotswolds Distillery Single Malt Cotswolds Distillery Single Malt £ an English whisky 4.5/5 It is not damning with faint praise to suggest that something is ‘best for an English Whisky’. Dads who keep their fingers on the whisky pulse will know that the world’s hottest whisky region right now is England. Up and down the land, new operations from The Lakes Distillery in Cumbria to Exmoor Distillery in Devon have launched exceptional whiskies, with more on the way from the likes of Cooper King (Yorkshire) and Retribution (Somerset). A business they should all look up to is Cotswolds Distillery, who already have a fine range of single malts available. For starters, we suggest wrapping up a bottle of their Signature Single Malt, matured in a combination of STR Wine Casks and Bourbon Casks, which has a fruity taste of ripe cherries and oranges, with some honey sweetness and some hints of darker fruits and warming spice at the finish. Buy now

Laphroaig 10 Year Old 40% Laphroaig 10 Year Old 40% £29.00 a peated whisky 5/5 Before buying anyone a peated whisky, check first that they like peated whisky, because the smoky flavours aren’t for everyone. If your research gets you the thumbs up, then there are few folk who wouldn’t turn their noses up at Laphroaig 10, one of the true classics in the world of Scottish whisky. It’s made on Islay, peated whisky’s most famous home, and the flavours most associated with the Island’s peated whiskies are all here: a medicinal twang of iodine, a briny hit of seaweed and, of course, plenty of smoke. Some sweeter fruit notes make it more accessible to sip but, come the finish, it’s those unique smoky flavours that linger longest. Next day delivery available. Buy now

Tullibardine Tasting Collection Set 43% Tullibardine Tasting Collection Set £21.00 a taste of a distillery 4.5/5 A set of whisky miniatures is a great way of giving someone the opportunity to try a range of whiskies from a distillery they might not be familiar with. Tullibardine isn’t among the most instantly recognisable Scottish distillery names – it had a turbulent past and only reopened in 2003 – but it’s producing some really distinctive spirits that are worthy of exploring further. In this gift set of four 50ml bottles you’ll find their bourbon barrel matured Sovereign, along with three whiskies that show off some alternative cask finishes. These are ‘225’, a Sauternes cask finish, ‘500’ (Sherry) and, our pick, ‘228’, matured in Burgundy casks and with an easy sipping nature and a sweet chocolate and spice finish. Ask Dad to tell you his favourite from the selection and you can add a full bottle to your Christmas gift list. Buy now

Glengoyne Time Keeper Whisky Gift Set 43% Glengoyne Time Keeper Whisky Gift Set 43% £48.00 a gift set with a glass 5/5 It’s all very well having great whisky to drink, but does your Dad have a great glass to drink it from? In the world of whisky, the most celebrated glass maker is Glencairn and, in this gift box, Glengoyne has presented their own unique Glencairn glass along with a 70cl bottle of their 12 Year Old Whisky and a tasting booklet. That tasting booklet will tell you how Glengoyne’s slow distillation process produces a naturally fruity spirit which is matured in sherry casks to add richness and character to the whisky. Aromas and flavours for Dad to detect while sipping from his new glass will include zesty citrus fruits, sweet toffee apples and some mellow notes of oak. Buy now

Drinks by the Dram Regions of Scotland Whisky Tasting Set 40% to 46% Drinks by the Dram Regions of Scotland Whisky Tasting Set 40% to 46% £30.00 a tasting set 4/5 If you’ve ever thought how great it would be to treat Dad to a tour of Scottish distilleries but have neither the time nor the cash for such an adventure, then this is a much cheaper alternative. It’s a tasting set comprising five 3cl drams from the Scottish whisky regions, complete with tasting notes. While contents are subject to change, you can guarantee each small bottle will be bursting with quality booze. Inside our set we were treated to whisky from new Highland distillery Nc’Nean’s; a classic Speyside dram from Tamdhu; a Lowland whisky from the ever popular Auchentoshan; a sumptuous sipper from Glen Scotia of Campbeltown; and the classic Islay whisky Laphroaig 10 (see above). As whisky tours go, that’s five stops every whisky fan would want to make. Buy now

Deanston 18 Year Old 46.3% Deanston 18 Year Old 46.3% £64.00 finding a new favourite 4.5/5 When the whisky drinking public were asked to vote last year on their favourite dram for the Whisky Exchange’s prestigious ‘whisky of the year’, they picked out Deanston 18 as the best of the lot. If your Dad has yet to discover what all the fuss is about then Father’s Day could be the ideal opportunity to introduce him to it. The distillery uses a few unusual techniques to tease flavour from the barley and produce a spirit that is almost uniquely waxy in character. This 18 year old whisky is matured in Bourbon casks, imparting a vanilla sweetness that helps to accentuate Deanston’s tropical citrus fruit flavours, while peppery and gingery spices linger with a waxed fruit finish. Deanston is rapidly rising in popularity and, like many whisky other drinkers, it could quickly become Dad’s new favourite. Buy now

Suntory Hibiki 43% Suntory Hibiki 43% £80.00 a Japanese whisky 4/5 If your Dad has yet to test his taste buds on any of the delightful Japanese whiskies available then a bottle of Suntory’s Hibiki should open up a whole new world of discovery for him. In Japan, blending is seen as a high art form and, in Hibiki, whisky from Suntory’s various distilleries have been matured in five different casks before being introduced to each other. It’s a harmonious blend (Hibiki means ‘harmony’) with lots of light and delicate notes mingling and merging on the palate. Expect to find sweet honey, fruity orange, warming spice and soft oak in a smooth sipping spirit that is complex in its various layers of flavour but effortlessly easy to drink. Buy now

Bushmills 16 Single Malt Port Finish, 40% Bushmills 16 Single Malt Port Finish, 40% £87.00 an Irish whiskey 4.5/5 For fathers who prefer their whiskey to be Irish, you’ll struggle to find a better bottle for under £100 than this 16 year old from Bushmills, the world’s oldest whiskey distillery. It’s a classy tipple, matured in Oloroso sherry and bourbon casks, and finished for one year in Port pipes, which lends a pinkish tinge to the colour along with a richness to the flavour. It has an instantly fruity aroma, while some further fruit syrups and warming festive spices on the palate fill your mouth with flavour. It’s the kind of luxurious whiskey that’ll have you taking in a full breath of its aroma and swirling the liquid around in your mouth for a while before swallowing, then licking your lips for a final taste before taking the next sip. Buy now