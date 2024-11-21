Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Black Friday isn't officially here just yet but the deals have already started.

I have searched the internet for the best early-bird Black Friday deals on technology and beauty gadgets. The official Black Friday date is on Friday November 29 with Cyber Monday following on Monday December 2. However, you don't have to wait over a week to grab the best bargain as many big brands such as iPhone, Shark and Dyson have already slashed their prices.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max - The new iPhone was only launched in September and the brand rarely does sales on their products. Sky mobile are doing a great deal with zero upfront fee and just £38 on a 24 month contract. The iPhone 16 Pro Max comes in four stylish colours and three different memory capacities starting from 256GB to 1024GB.

Apple Watch Series 9 may not be the newest smartwatch but with seventeen percent off it's an absolute bargain in the Amazon Black Friday event. The Apple watch is now £290 instead of its unusual price of £34.

Shark Vacuum Cleaners This is the best time of year to shop big items like vacuum cleaners because there are so many early Black Friday Deals around. The best I have found is the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Corded Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner £129 normal price £230 - that’s over £100 saving.

If you are shopping the Black Friday deals for Christmas presents then John Lewis has a great deal on the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer the usual price is a hefty £329 but with a massive £100 off the black Friday deal price is just £229.

