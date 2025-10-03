Robert Mason had spent around £3 on tickets - and bagged himself a £60,000 car | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A decking installer won a £60,000 BMW M5 for only 7p in a BOTB prize draw, claiming his dream car in front of colleagues

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A decking installer has won his dream car — a £60,000 BMW M5 — after entering a prize draw for just 7p.

Robert Mason arrived at work, in Howden, Yorkshire, in his 18-year-old van, completely unaware that a film crew from online prize draw firm BOTB was waiting to hand him the keys to a striking purple BMW, parked right next to his Vauxhall Astra.

"I'm a bit shocked, to tell you the truth," said a stunned Robert as BOTB presenter Christian Williams revealed the surprise in front of his colleagues.

Christian Williams from BOTB surprised Robert with the BMW just before he started his shift | BOTB

Robert told Christian he entered the draw for the BMW M5 Competition because he had "always liked them."

"I didn't think I'd win," he admitted. "But it was seven pence."

"I bought 50 tickets — I think it came to about three pounds something. I'm absolutely shocked. Totally shocked. I'm blown away, I really am."

Robert's new car has a 625bhp engine | BOTB

Robert's win is just one of several prize draws BOTB runs each week, offering dream cars, cash, holidays and even houses.

To find out more about the competitions and draws, or to buy a ticket, click here.

34 St John Design your bathroom in any colour at 34 St John £ 630.00 Buy now Buy now Most bathroom brands stop at a handful of greys and whites – but 34 St John’s new tool opens up a world of choice. You can try more than 2,000 shades on your vanity unit, from Farrow & Ball favourites like Hague Blue and Sulking Room Pink to Pantone’s 2024 Colour of the Year, Peach Fuzz. The interactive website makes it strangely addictive to experiment – one minute you’re testing a deep navy, the next a playful pastel or wood effect in oak or cashmere. The Scanalato 120cm Drawer Vanity Unit, made from solid wood with two-tier storage, starts at £1,749 and can be finished in any shade you choose. Try the tool and design your own at 34 St John

Zesty Paws We tested these pet supplements – here’s why our dogs now have them daily 🐾 £ 24.00 Buy now Buy now After trying out Zesty Paws with our own dogs, we can see why they’re getting so much love. The soft chews smell great (our two practically beg for them) 🐶, and they’re packed with targeted ingredients for joint support, shiny coats ✨ or calmer behaviour 💤. No messy powders or hidden pills – just a tasty daily treat that actually works. Zesty Paws is offering 15% off its full supplement range until the end of October 🎉. Click here and use code AUTUMN15 at checkout to claim the deal.