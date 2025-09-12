Boots have gone above and beyond with the new 24-Days of Skincare Advent Calendar | Boots

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This is the only skincare calendar that should be on your shopping list this year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am a big fan of beauty advent calendars - not only because I enjoy skincare and makeup products, but also because they offer an excellent opportunity to sample new brands that might have been on your wish list.

I recently got my hands on this year’s Boots 24 Days of Skincare advent calendar and honestly, it’s one of the best beauty purchases I’ve ever made. From the moment it arrived, I was impressed with the stylish, reusable box. It feels really premium and makes the whole experience extra special.

Every day was such a joy to open. I couldn't believe how generous the contents were. With 24 products (20 of them full-size), it felt like I was unwrapping a luxury gift every single morning. I loved seeing big names like PIXI, BYOMA, Soap & Glory and Garnier alongside some amazing K-Beauty brands like Anua and Round Lab that I might not have tried otherwise.

24 Days Of Skincare advent calendar

24 Days Of Skincare advent calendar | Boots

What really stood out is that there wasn’t a single product I didn’t love. From nourishing creams and serums to soothing masks and gentle cleansers, everything feels thoughtfully chosen and high quality. It’s great value and you can really tell it’s been created with skincare lovers in mind.

Overall, this calendar made the countdown to Christmas so much more fun and pampering. If you’re into skincare, I can’t recommend it enough. It's such a treat and a brilliant way to refresh your routine with some amazing products. It’s such a good balance of trusted favourites and exciting new discoveries.

24 Days of skincare advent calendar contents

Anua Rice 70 Glow Milky Toner

Anua PDRN Hyaluronic Acid Capsule 100 Serum

Haruharu Wonder Black Rice Moisture Oil

Round Lab Birch Juice Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+

Tocobo Vita Glazed Lip Mask

Bubble Slam Dunk Hydrating Cream Moisturiser

BYOMA Melting Balm Cleanser

PIXI Hydrating Milky Mist

Lumene Nordic-C Glow Boost Essence Serum with Vitamin C & Hyaluronic

Lanolips 101 Ointment

Garnier Moisture Bomb Sakura Hydrating Sheet Mask

Burts Bees Salted Caramel Lip Balm

The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream

Q+A AHA Body Exfoliator

Boots Ingredients Salicylic Acid Cleanser

Boots Aqua Hydrating Water Gel Moisturiser

Boots Modern Chemistry Restore Hydrogel Sheet Mask

Cetaphil Rich Night Cream, Face Moisturiser for Dry to Very Dry Sensitive Skin

Simple Mattifying UV Fluid with SPF 50

Soap & Glory Soap & Clarity Vitamin C Face Wash

Super Facialist Vitamin C+ Skin Renew Cleansing Oil

Aveeno Skin Renewal Smoothing Cream

Starface Black Star Pimple Patches

You will also receive one of either the St Moriz Illuminating Gradual Tanning Lotion or St Moriz Tinted Gradual Tan.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter, if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

Simple App Transform your body in just 28 days – 3 months free Wall Pilates with Simple £ 0.00 Simple Buy now Buy now Simple’s Wall Pilates challenge is helping more than 179,000 users reshape their bodies in just 15 minutes a day – and for a limited time, you can try it with 3 months free. The science-backed app offers a personalised 28-day Pilates workout plan, custom nutrition coaching, daily habit tracking and real-time guidance from your own AI coach, Avo™. No equipment needed, and no gym membership – just results. Over 18 million people have already joined and lost more than 13 million lbs. Start your 28-day transformation now with 3 months free