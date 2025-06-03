Families have just a few days left to squeeze in one of the best days out of the summer – and you don’t even need to book a holiday to enjoy it. Butlins Bognor Regis has opened its brand new four-storey soft play to day visitors for the first time ever – just in time for the final week of the school holidays.

Spanning an epic 3,000 square feet and soaring eight metres high, it’s the biggest soft play Butlins has ever built. Up to 200 kids can climb, bounce and explore at once, with three brilliant zones designed for babies, toddlers and juniors – all themed around the iconic Skyline Gang characters.

The new indoor space is packed with colourful designs, sensory games and interactive play to keep little ones happy for hours. And while they let off steam, grown-ups can relax with a coffee in the new café-style seating area, with full views of the action.

It’s part of Butlins’ £15 million upgrade to the Bognor site, which also includes the huge new PLAYXPERIENCE centre – a 50,000 square foot indoor adventure with nine different gaming zones, all included in the price.

Scroll down to see inside the new soft play – and find out how to get a day pass before the summer holidays end.

