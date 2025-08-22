You could get a top-brand Chromebook for £55 with this deal | Wowcher

Fancy a laptop bargain? This Chromebook lucky dip lets you score a refurbished model from big brands for just £54.99

If you’ve ever fancied trying your luck at bagging a laptop bargain, this Chromebook Lucky Dip could be right up your street.

For just £54.99, you’ll get a refurbished Chromebook from one of the big names – Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Samsung, or CTL – saving you a tidy 43% off the usual price of £99.95.

Each device has been tested, refurbished and graded “good”, meaning there may be some signs of wear, but you’ll still get full functionality with smooth processors, solid RAM, and handy displays ranging between 11.6 and 13.3 inches.

It’s a perfect option for new university students, home browsing, or everyday work. The Chromebooks come loaded with Wi-Fi, USB ports and Bluetooth.

It’s a bit of a gamble which brand you’ll end up with, but that’s half the fun – and given the savings on offer, you’re in for a win whichever model arrives.

Add in the eco-friendly credentials of buying refurbished and it’s an easy way to save cash while saving the planet.

