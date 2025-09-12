Every Cineworld cinema in the UK where you can get two tickets for £12 this September
Cineworld has slashed the cost of cinema trips this September with a two-for-£12 ticket deal – and we’ve listed every single one of the 87 cinemas taking part across the UK.
The offer, available via Wowcher, is valid for any 2D film seven days a week, including weekends, making it one of the cheapest ways to see the latest releases.
Normally, two adult tickets would set you back almost £32 – and with snacks on top, a night at the movies can quickly hit £50 or more. This offer cuts the cost down to £12 plus a 99p admin fee, making it one of the best-value cinema trips in years.
Films showing this September include Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, horror sequel The Conjuring: Last Rites, comedy reboot Freakier Friday and cult comedy Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. Family-friendly releases such as Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and A Big Bold Beautiful Journey are also on the schedule.
The offer runs until 30 September and is valid seven days a week, including weekends. To redeem, buy the voucher, head to the Cineworld site, pick your local cinema and film, select seats, and enter the code. Multiples can be bought, so groups of friends can go together for the same low price.
Here’s the full list of participating cinemas, grouped by region:
- Aberdeen Queens Links
- Aberdeen Union Square
- Dundee
- Edinburgh
- Falkirk
- Glasgow Renfrew Street
- Glasgow Silverburn
- Belfast
- Barnsley
- Bradford
- Hull
- Newcastle
- Sheffield
- Wakefield
- York
- Boldon
- Dalton Park
- Bolton
- Broughton
- Didsbury
- Speke
- St Helens
- Warrington
- Ashton-under-Lyne
- Birmingham Broad Street
- Birmingham NEC
- Solihull
- Wolverhampton
- Shrewsbury
- Stoke on Trent
- Telford
- Rugby
- Chesterfield
- Burton upon Trent
- Hinckley
- Aldershot
- Ashford
- Basildon
- Bexleyheath
- Bracknell
- Brighton
- Braintree
- Cambridge (Ely)
- Chichester
- Crawley
- Didcot
- Dover
- Eastbourne
- Enfield
- Feltham
- Gloucester Quays
- Harlow Queensgate Centre
- Harlow Harvey Centre
- Haverhill
- Hemel Hempstead
- High Wycombe
- Hounslow
- Huntingdon
- Ilford
- Isle of Wight
- Jersey
- Luton
- Milton Keynes
- Plymouth
- Rochester
- Rushden Lakes
- South Ruislip
- Stevenage
- Swindon Shaw Ridge
- The O2
- Wandsworth
- Watford
- Wembley
- West India Quay
- Whiteley
- Witney
- Wood Green
- Yeovil
- Cardiff
- Llandudno
- Newport Spytty Road
With cinemas covering every corner of the UK, this deal makes it easier than ever to enjoy the big screen for a fraction of the usual price.
