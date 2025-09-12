Cineworld’s £12 ticket deal means nights out at the movies are suddenly a lot more affordable. | Cineworld

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Cineworld is slashing prices to just £12 for two tickets this September – and we’ve listed every cinema taking part so you can find your local.

Cineworld has slashed the cost of cinema trips this September with a two-for-£12 ticket deal – and we’ve listed every single one of the 87 cinemas taking part across the UK.

The offer, available via Wowcher, is valid for any 2D film seven days a week, including weekends, making it one of the cheapest ways to see the latest releases.

Normally, two adult tickets would set you back almost £32 – and with snacks on top, a night at the movies can quickly hit £50 or more. This offer cuts the cost down to £12 plus a 99p admin fee, making it one of the best-value cinema trips in years.

Films showing this September include Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, horror sequel The Conjuring: Last Rites, comedy reboot Freakier Friday and cult comedy Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. Family-friendly releases such as Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and A Big Bold Beautiful Journey are also on the schedule.

The offer runs until 30 September and is valid seven days a week, including weekends. To redeem, buy the voucher, head to the Cineworld site, pick your local cinema and film, select seats, and enter the code. Multiples can be bought, so groups of friends can go together for the same low price.

Here’s the full list of participating cinemas, grouped by region:

Aberdeen Queens Links

Aberdeen Union Square

Dundee

Edinburgh

Falkirk

Glasgow Renfrew Street

Glasgow Silverburn

Belfast

Barnsley

Bradford

Hull

Newcastle

Sheffield

Wakefield

York

Boldon

Dalton Park

Bolton

Broughton

Didsbury

Speke

St Helens

Warrington

Ashton-under-Lyne

Birmingham Broad Street

Birmingham NEC

Solihull

Wolverhampton

Shrewsbury

Stoke on Trent

Telford

Rugby

Chesterfield

Burton upon Trent

Hinckley

Aldershot

Ashford

Basildon

Bexleyheath

Bracknell

Brighton

Braintree

Cambridge (Ely)

Chichester

Crawley

Didcot

Dover

Eastbourne

Enfield

Feltham

Gloucester Quays

Harlow Queensgate Centre

Harlow Harvey Centre

Haverhill

Hemel Hempstead

High Wycombe

Hounslow

Huntingdon

Ilford

Isle of Wight

Jersey

Luton

Milton Keynes

Plymouth

Rochester

Rushden Lakes

South Ruislip

Stevenage

Swindon Shaw Ridge

The O2

Wandsworth

Watford

Wembley

West India Quay

Whiteley

Witney

Wood Green

Yeovil

Cardiff

Llandudno

Newport Spytty Road

With cinemas covering every corner of the UK, this deal makes it easier than ever to enjoy the big screen for a fraction of the usual price.

