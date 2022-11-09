From smartwatches to TVs, these are the best deals you can get in the Currys early Black Friday sale

Currys is just one of the retailers who have launched their Black Friday 2022 sales early - ahead of the actual sale date on Friday 25 November in the UK. Tech lovers will be pleased to know that there’s a wide range of products, from TVs and tablets to PCs and laptops, already available in the sale - with some brilliant deals to be had.

As well as discounts on some of the latest tech, there is a selection of household items and kitchenware from vacuum cleaners to freezers. Here’s a look at some of the best offers you can get at Currys right now.

What are the best early Black Friday 2022 deals from Currys?

These are some of our best items on offer right now, at a glance

What Currys Black Friday deals can we expect in 2022?

As one of the biggest retailers on the UK market, Currys Black Friday deals are always broad and extensive - and we have no reason to expect te 2022 sale will be any different. Even though there are some fab deals to be had right now, in the run up to Black Friday, there will still be some offers that are saved for the day itself.

The deals to be had always cover different categories, from TVs, to laptops and computers, to consoles, mobile phones and home appliances. So, whether you want a new laptop or need a new washing machine, you will likely find a good deal on just what you’re looking for in the Currys sale.

In previous years, Currys have launched discounts on Android and iPhone smartphones, Apple watches, Fitbit other fitness trackers, smart speakers, e-scooters and more. Dishwashers, microwaves, ovens, fridges have always been among the home appliance discounts. Prices are always slashed on top branded TVs, laptops and computers, and games consoles. Currys is even able to offer exclusive deals which you won’t find from any other retailer - and every product in the sale is covered by the Currys Price Promise, which means that if you see the same item cheaper elsewhere they will refund you the difference, even up to seven days after purchase.

Top five tips for shopping on Black Friday

When you plan to shop this Black Friday these are some tips to follow to ensure you get the best deals possible and buy sensibly.

Set that budget: With so much choice, it can be easy to get carried away if you don’t set yourself a spending limit. There will be plenty of tempting Black Friday deals and some heavily discounted by it could still be outside your budget. Set a budget and stick to it.

With so much choice, it can be easy to get carried away if you don’t set yourself a spending limit. There will be plenty of tempting Black Friday deals and some heavily discounted by it could still be outside your budget. Set a budget and stick to it. Compare product prices: If you’re thinking of making a Black Friday purchase, now is the time to do your research - especially if you have a specific item in mind. See what the going rate is for the item and check competitors for comparison prices.

If you’re thinking of making a Black Friday purchase, now is the time to do your research - especially if you have a specific item in mind. See what the going rate is for the item and check competitors for comparison prices. Consider how you are paying: Credit cards give an extra layer of protection if things go wrong so it could be a good idea to use them to pay for items. But follow the first two steps and pay it off as quickly as possible. Don’t sit in debt if you don’t have to.

Credit cards give an extra layer of protection if things go wrong so it could be a good idea to use them to pay for items. But follow the first two steps and pay it off as quickly as possible. Don’t sit in debt if you don’t have to. Know your consumer rights: The Consumer Rights Act gives you protection in the first 30 days from the date of purchase. It says goods should be of satisfactory quality, fit to do the job intended, and last a reasonable length of time.

The Consumer Rights Act gives you protection in the first 30 days from the date of purchase. It says goods should be of satisfactory quality, fit to do the job intended, and last a reasonable length of time. Look at the big picture: Do you really need that item, or do you just want it? Will you use it regularly enough to warrant the asking price? Could you easily get by without it or make do with what you have already? Ask yourself the tough questions and be honest.

HP ENVY x360 15.6” 2 in 1 Laptop Multi-tasking tech £599.00 Buy now Buy now With a 360-degree hinge, this HP ENVY x360 gives you the best features of a laptop and a tablet in one. Swipe through to your favourite shows on the edge-to-edge IPS touchscreen and see each episode of your favourite TV show or film in crisp Full HD. The Bang and Olufsen speakers also provide powerful audio to match the visuals. It’s all powered by a 12th gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor, so you can expect a seamless performance, no matter how many different activities you are doing on it at once. Windows 11 is built in and it has an improved Start menu and multi-tasking tools.

PHILIPS 43PUS8807/12 43" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant Something a little bit special £519.00 Buy now Buy now With ambilight LED lighting for immersive entertainment and cinematic sound with Dolby Atmos, this TV offers everything you need for the ultimate movie night. There’s mood lighting, and then there’s Philips Ambilight. LED lights around the edge of the screen which glow and change colour in sync with what you’re watching - it’s a little bit magical. As for the screen itself, the P5 Engine brings extra depth, vivid colours, and smooth motion to everything you watch.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 2 Perfect sound £79.00 Buy now Buy now Enjoy the superior sound quality and the true wireless design of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. Simply connect them to your Bluetooth-enabled device, load-up your favourite playlist and get listening. You can even switch seamlessly between different Samsung devices, which means your phone’s commuting playlist on your phone can easily be swapped for an evening of video streaming on your tablet. Thanks to the 2-way dynamic speaker system, everything you listen to will be crisp, clear, and full of punchy bass. They have noise-cancelling technology and are also water resistant, so you can use them with ease at the gym or on public transport. Available in black, graphite, purple, green and white.

HAIER HSR5918DIMP American-Style Fridge Freezer Functional and stylish £999.00 Buy now Buy now This American-style fridge freezer gives you plenty of space for all your food and drink. The Total No Frost technology also means you’ll never have to deal with ice build-up again - so no more spending hours defrosting the freezer. The plumbed water dispenser means you’ll always have cold, refreshing water on hand, too. It’s got cubed and crushed ice dispensers too, so it’s ready to give you just what you need for a cold drink when the warm weather comes back again. The door opens to 90° too which makes it much easier to fit into your kitchen.

BEKO RecycledTub WTK104121W 10 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine Large households £279.00 Buy now Buy now With this 10kg capacity washing machine you’ll be able to wash a large load of laundry in just 28 minutes – saving you both time and money. It’s ideal for busy family homes. When you’re really in a hurry, the super-short program can wash a 2kg load of laundry in just 14 minutes. You can also use the Fast+ function to shorten the duration of programs by up to 55% which is perfect for when you need your clothes cleaned in a hurry. The StainExpert programme also uses optimised temperature control, drum movement and rinsing to tackle up to 24 different types of stains. It also automatically reduces water levels for half or smaller loads to help you to save money on your energy bills.