This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The best beauty gadget deals from the Cyber Monday sales 2024.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Black Friday may be over but the Cyber Monday deals have just begun and I’ve found some hidden gems in the sales. As a self confessed beauty lover, enthusiast and addict products alone don't always fulfil my beauty addiction needs.

Thankfully there is a whole range of beauty tech items out there. I’ve tried and tested some of the best beauty gadgets and found the best cyber Monday deals - so you can add them straight to your basket.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler And Dryer Strawberry Bronze And Blush Pink (wa £479) now £399 - The latest in hair styling technology is the Dyson airwarp. The multi-styler that literally does all the hard work of styling your hair for you. The styler comes with five attachments that will dry, smooth, curl and add volume to your hair. Plus it comes with a hair comb, storage box and looks stunning in the new for 2024 bronzed pink colour.

When it comes to straightening irons the only ones to shop and I swear by are the ghd Platinum+ Black Straighteners (was £239) now £189. There is no other brand that comes close to ghd for sleek straight hair. They have and always will be my number one go-to for straightening irons.

The BEAUTYPRO LED Mask Device (was £195) now £126.75 is a non-invasive LED face mask with five different colour settings. The LED beauty mask is this year's must-have item to buy. Celebrities including Victoria Beckham swear by the treatment that is now available to do at home. The device has several benefits from treating acne to reducing fine lines and wrinkles.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now