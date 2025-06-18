The summer mattress trick that will save you hundreds and keep you cool

Simba's Hybrid Essential mattress is at a bargain price | Simba

Save as much as £500 and keep cool at night without having to buy a new mattress

With summer nights heating up, a simple and affordable trick could help you sleep more comfortably—especially if you have a modern memory foam mattress.

Memory foam mattresses mould themselves around you as you sleep. While that is comfortable and snug it can also cause an issue during the summer months by warming you up when the temperature rises.

Mattress companies have introduced new mattresses that include ‘cooling technology’. These come with grand names such as Emma’s Thermosync or SilentNight MemoryCool. Many of them use graphite-infused foam that helps to regulate temperatures on warm nights and keep the user at a cooler temperature than a standard mattress. However, that means you will need to shell nearly £400 in the case of the Emma option or £560 for the SilentNight MemoryCool100, both of which use graphite-infused foam to pull heat from the sleeper and into the mattress.

Sleepers can also use a fan to keep them cool at night but running one all night will bump up energy bills and can cause dryness in sinuses, throat and skin overnight.

There is a third option that could be an easier option than replacing your entire mattress when the weather gets warmer. Instead of replacing the entire mattress you can simply buy a cheaper mattress topper that will help to keep you cool at night. Many of the big brands offer their cooling technology in a mattress topper, which can be placed on your mattress to get access to the technology at a lower price.

Emma’s Thermosync mattress topper uses the same graphite-infused technology as the mattress but costs a fraction of the price at £71. SilentNight also sells a cooling mattress topper with ‘cool touch’ technology priced at just £135. You do not have to shop at the big name mattress brands either. Dunelm is selling a Fogarty Cool Sleep mattress topper for just £38 - that is £362 cheaper than an entire cooling mattress.

The best thing about a cooling topper is that it can be taken off if temperatures drop again without the need to keep on changing your mattress.

