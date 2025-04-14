Get up to 70% off in the Dusk Spring Sale: Stylish furniture with timeless appeal | Dusk

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Dusk is having a huge spring sale with up to 70% of their stunning furniture collections.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Spring season isn’t just for cleaning your cupboards and sorting out the garden. It’s also the best time to shop for new home furniture to give your living space a fresh new look.

I recently tried the Poppy 5 Drawer Chest from Dusk , and I have to say, it really is stunning The moment I saw it, I knew it was going to be the perfect addition to my bedroom.

The Poppy collection (also available in sage green and charcoal with either gold or black handles) – gives a light airy vibe to my space whilst still feeling stylish. The clean lines and simple, elegant design make it incredibly versatile, allowing it to blend seamlessly with my existing décor.

Dusk Poppy 5 Drawer Chest | Dusk

Not only is it beautiful, but the functionality is amazing. The five drawers are spacious and deep, offering plenty of storage for all my clothes and accessories. They open and close with ease, and I can tell the quality is exceptional – it’s a sturdy, well-crafted piece that’s built to last. The overall design feels timeless, yet modern, and has given my bedroom a fresh, stylish update.

The Poppy 5 Drawer Chest from Dusk is a stunning addition to my bedroom. Its soft, creamy colour creates a light, airy, and sophisticated ambiance, and the clean lines and elegant design complement my existing décor perfectly.

Dusk Poppy 5 Drawer Chest | Dusk

The chest is not only beautiful but also incredibly functional. The five spacious and deep drawers offer ample storage, and the exceptional quality is evident in its sturdy construction. The timeless yet modern design has given my bedroom a fresh and stylish update.

I love how the Poppy 5 Drawer Chest complements the entire Poppy collection from Dusk. The collection also features the Poppy 2 Drawer Chest, the Poppy 3 Drawer Chest , and the Poppy Dressing Table Console .

Together, these pieces from the Poppy range have transformed my bedroom into a beautiful, cohesive, stylish, and functional space. I am so happy with how everything has come together.

If you are looking to elevate your bedroom style then the Poppy range from Dusk is the one to try. It's beautifully designed and the practical collection will elevate your space and make it feel like home!

NationalWorld

Love magazines but hate the cost? With Readly, you can access dozens of top homes, gardens and interiors titles for one low price – and right now, you can get two months free. Click here for more information.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now