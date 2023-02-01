Gorgeous earrings, including pairs from Swarovski, Pandora, Vivienne Westwood and some fantastic Maria Tash dupes

Best earrings to gift this Valentine’s Day - or buy for yourself

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

From classic studs to dramatic drops, we’ve found a pair of earrings for your partner, be they fans of everything gold, stunning in silver, bold and brassy, or elegantly understated.

How to chose for your partner?

Shopping for a partner can be a somewhat nerve-racking experiences as you wonder if you’ve got it right and chosen something they will actually like, but there are ways to make more informed choices.

The best, and most obvious, thing to do before you start your search for the perfect pair of earrings is take notice of what they already wear.

Do they have a preference for gold or silver jewellery, for example? Do they wear mostly small studs or do they prefer larger pieces? Do they like sparkle or do they prefer something simple?

If you’re not sure on the answers to these questions then a quick look in their jewellery box while they are busy will quickly reveal their preferences.

That way you can have confidence that no matter what pair of earrings you choose your partner will de delighted with them when she unwraps them on Valentine’s Day.

We’ve rounded up our favourite earrings which are on the market right now, across a variety of styles and price points.

What other jewellery is available?

Earrings are not the only jewellery option, of course, when considering what to buy your beloved for Febraury 14.

A necklace is also a classic and much loved gift option that will never go out of style. We’ve chosen 12 of the best necklaces under £200, so making a romantic gesture doesn’t have to break the bank.

If you’re looking for an extra special piece of jewellery so that you can propose to your other half you can also find some gorgeous, affordable engagement rings on our high street too.

Clogau Welsh Dragon Stud Earrings Best For a mythical touch £ 149.00 Buy now Buy now Welsh jewellers Clogau create elegant, timeless pieces of silver and gold jewellery, sold at reasonable prices, designed to last for years. We adore these Welsh Dragon studs. The “Y Ddraig Goch” symbolises all things Wales, but specifically the strength of the Welsh people, which makes them a significant gift to give to a woman you care about - you’re noting you see her power, and, even, perhaps, her fiery side. Plus they look gorgeous.

Silver Diamond 13mm Double Hoop Earrings Best For stacking your earrings £ 135.00 Buy now Buy now Layer up your earrings, and stay bang on trend with these double hoops. They’re glitzy but not gaudy, traditional hoops embellished with round-cut diamonds. Fab-u-lous. If your other half has a dozen piercings in their ears and loves to stack their bling up, these are ideal. The earrings measure 13mm.

Pandora Sparkling Daisy Flower Trio Stud Earrings Best For a sweet, floral sparkle £ 45.00 Buy now Buy now Spring is just around the corner, so it’s time to start easing florals back in to our wardobes. Let the classic style bloom with these sweet and pretty earrings. The flower trio ear crawlers feature three daisy flowers in decreasing sizes next to each other, each with its very own look. Made from sterling silver and featuring clear cubic zirconia for some gorgeous subtle shimmer.

Vivienne Westwood Vera small brass hoop earrings Best For iconic - and British chic £ 95.00 Buy now Buy now The UK lost an icon this year when fashion designer Vivienne Westwood passed away - her punk-femme style is immediately recognisable and timelessly cool. These beautiful earrings show off her oh-so-stylish, distinctly UK look, made from 100% brass. With a hoop design, they’re silver-toned, with an orb at fastening, and brand-engraved at interior. They’ll go with everything.

Thomas Sabo Silver Stars Earrings Best For a starry drop earring £ 149.00 Buy now Buy now Sleek, cool, these earrings are elegant, making a statement without being gauche. The drop earrings sparkle with small zirconia stars, eyecatching and slightly magical. Is the love of your life taken with everything fantastical? This is the pair for them. The earrings are made of 925 Sterling silver.

Swarovski Una Stud Earrings Heart, Small, White, Rhodium plated Best For day-to-night wearing £ 145.00 Buy now Buy now Make a bold and romantic statment with these oversized heart shaped earrings which feature the signature Swarovski swan. They’re perfect for day-to-day wear, but will transition effortlessly if your other half switches to a night time look. They are also available in a rose gold colourway.