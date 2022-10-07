The discount airline has expanded the number of routes it is covering and is offering flights from as low as £29.99 for summer 2023

EasyJet Summer Sale 2023: discount airline announces sale deals

Considering a 2023 summer getaway? Now’s the time to book, as easyJet has announced its summer flight deals, and expanded routes.

While 2022 saw airport chaos, extraordinary queues, and last-minute cancellations, it looks likely the major UK airports will have increased capacity in 2023 to deal with holiday-seekers - prepared for them this time around.

And easyJet is keen to help people in the UK getaway. It has increased capacity on its most popular routes, and announced some special deals for Summer 2023 (running 9 May to 30 September 2023). Whether you want to explore one of Europe’s great cities, soak up the sunshine at a beach getaway, or take the whole family somewhere new, there’s a destination to suit you.

You can book now via easyjet.com.

What does the sale look like?

easyJet has:

Discounted a quarter of a million flights for next summer, including to over 100 destinations from the UK, from 9 May to 30 September 2023

Increased the number of flights in 2023 from the UK to holiday favourites Spain, Greece, Portugal, Turkey, Cyprus, and Egypt

Put seats on sale to buy at easyJet.com and via the mobile app from £29.99*.

The sale is now own, so travellers can purchase one of those 133,000 flights discounted to and from the UK, flying from 19 UK airports, to Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, commented:

“We’re delighted to be putting our flights for summer 2023 on sale today, so customers can book early to snap up the best fares across our network and find a great-value summer getaway in the most fantastic beach and city destinations Europe has to offer.

“With seats now available across hundreds of thousands of flights, serving 19 UK airports on over 400 routes to Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, now is a great time to book for next summer with easyJet.”

Today also sees thousands more package holidays for summer 2023 available to book through easyJet holidays, for holidaymakers heading to Europe’s best loved beach and city destinations.

Flights for next summer are now available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app, including:

London Gatwick to Lyon, Copenhagen and Berlin from £29.99* and Pisa, Mallorca, Malaga, Alicante and Marrakech from £31.99*

London Luton to Mallorca, Barcelona, and Agadir from £29.99*, and Faro and Malaga from £31.99*

Bristol to Rome and Madrid from £29.99* and Ibiza, Alicante, Mallorca and Marseille from £31.99*

Manchester to Bilbao, Venice and Newquay from £29.99*, and Corfu, Preveza and Sofia from £31.99*

Liverpool to Nice from £29.99*, Barcelona from £30.99* and Faro and Malaga from £32.99*

Edinburgh to Munich and Keflavik from £31.99*, and Lisbon and Naples from £34.99*

Glasgow to Berlin and Paris from £29.99* and Malaga and Alicante from £34.99*

Belfast to Faro, Mallorca, Ibiza and Mahon from £29.99*

easyJet serves 19 UK airports, across 414 routes to 104 destinations from the UK across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

To discover more about easyJet’s UK network and to book, visit easyJet.com.