I saw trending hit show before Birmingham visit and now know why fans go crazy

& Juliet is on its first UK Tour | &Juliet

Review of &Juliet UK tour hit musical at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre ahead of visit to Birmingham Hippodrome

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Sometimes theatre shows become a trending hit through word of mouth like SIX. I’d heard the viral mumblings about &Juliet well before it went on to pick up three Olivier Awards and its first UK tour feels like it’s always going to be the hottest ticket in town.

I finally saw &Juliet at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, where it stays this week until Saturday October 12, and now I know what the hype is all about. It’s heading to Birmingham Hippodrome in April next year and my advice is bag that seat now - even if you have to queue for hours to get it - as this is one sensation you really don’t want to miss.

First off, this soundtrack is a blistering journey through pop hits dating back to the 1990s. Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears, right through to Katy Perry and Kelly Clarkson. When I arrived, the usher was warning the audience there would be ‘no photos and no dancing’. Now I understand why as it’s catchy as hell pop music you want to jump up to.

What makes it extra special is a hilarious and clever plot has been developed to fit perfectly around the songs. It spins Shakespeare’s famous Romeo and Juliet story on its head, rewriting the ending so that Juliet survives to head off on an empowering journey of self-discovery.

Matt Cardle in &Juliet

There’s beautifully-crafted Shakespeare jokes created by David West Read, who is the Emmy-winning writer behind witty TV series Schitt’s Creek and this is in a similar vein.

Most of the laughs are firing off between William Shakespeare, played by Matt Cardle, and his annoyed wife Anne Hathaway. The couple’s argument over the original tragic ending leads to Anne getting involved and a fiestier, more independent storyline for Juliet being developed. That involves the teenager venturing off to Paris with two pals to live it up.

We join young Juliet, played by an impressive Gerardine Sacdalan, as she’s waking up next to a dead Romeo singing Britney’s Baby One More Time. From that moment on, expect the unexpected.

While she’s swinging off chandeliers at parties singing Demi Lovato’s Confident, her nanny is reacquainting herself with an old love played by celebrity doctor Ranj Singh in a frothy, happy aside. Meanwhile, Anne and William are facing some difficult marriage home truths.

Dr Ranj SIngh and Sandra Marvin in &Juliet

There’s also Juliet’s best friend May, who is falling in love and realising that he’s not a girl, not yet a woman, in the words of Britney. The gender fluid romances feel very Shakespearean too after his many tales of cross-dressing mix-ups.

It often feels like the show is verging on panto, but reigns it in enough to toe the line of drama-comedy with a song never too far away. Although packed to the rafters with hits, it hasn’t shied away from developing a decent storyline and characters and this is far from a jukebox musical.

Sacdalan is outstanding as Juliet from her powerful voice to comic acting. She shines bright as the leading lady and definitely a name to watch out for in the future.

It’s a strong cast all-round but apt that this feminist reworking has women standing out from the crowd. Lara Denning as Anne Hathaway and Sandra Marvin as Juliet’s nurse Angelique both have several stand out songs.

This show has completely won me over for &Juliet is the ultimate feel-good and empowering musical. It’s fun, fun, fun and then a bit more fun. I’ve been brimming from ear to ear ever since. The biggest mistake you’ll make is missing this brilliant musical.

Tickets for &Juliet

It will be at Birmingham Hippodrome from April 22 to May 3, 2025. Tickets cost from £25.