I got a first look at Birmingham’s big musical at The Alexandra theatre this Christmas and it’s a sublime piece of theatre. This Fiddler On The Roof revival won a series of gongs at the Olivier Awards and now I know why.

Catching the show during its UK tour ahead of reaching Birmingham city centre from December 9 to January 3, I realised that for the current time, it’s an ideal show for the festive season. It will make you smile, laugh and yet also choke up with emotion.

That’s because it’s a timely reminder on the importance of love for your family, community and being kind to others, whatever background, religion or culture they’re from. And what could be more aligned with the meaning of Christmas than that?

Set in Russia among a Jewish community, it mixes romance, comedy and hardships as kindly milkman Tevye is faced with marrying off three of his daughters amid pogroms and persecution by the Russian authorities. His children challenge his traditional beliefs in the changing world to a soundtrack of fantastic, timeless songs from If I Were A Rich Man to Tradition, Matchmaker Matchmaker and Sunrise, Sunset.

With a gritty tale(that has a guidance of age 12+), it may not seem like the automatic choice for Christmas, but think again, as this has been named one of the ‘greatest musicals of all time’ and is overflowing with memorable characters and sentiment. My heart felt full with emotion.

It opens with the rich violin strings from our Fiddler – Olivier Award nominee Raphael Papo - one of the many musicians playing live on stage throughout the performance. He stands on a straw roof that is slowly raised up to reveal our cast of players for a dramatic opener.

Quickly transporting the audience to the heart of Anatevka village in 1905, it’s a very sensual, earthy production enhanced by a first-class set. By the way, along with winning Best Musical Revival it also scooped Best Set Design and Best Sound Design at this year’s Olivier Awards.

Sheaves of wheat surround the edges of the stage that sway in the breeze and it’s within this farmland that the villagers come together to matchmake, drink, dance with bottles on their head, fall in love and argue. Everything that makes us human, and it feels like you’re there among them.

Wholesome Matthew Woodyatt plays a jovial Tevye with a Welsh accent and booming voice. He’s got strong support from Jodie Jacobs as his wife Golde and they make a perfect team at the head of the family. Their number Do You Love Me? is beautifully tender.

In contrast, the big dance numbers are high-spirited and fizzing over with joy. There’s some special moments too including when a row of men balance bottles on their head and dance together in a line. It’s superb.

Amongst the faultless cast is also Olivier Award nominee Beverley Klein as eccentric matchmaker Yente and fresh-faced talent playing the daughters of Natasha Jules Bernard as Tzeitel, Georgia Bruce as Hodel and Hannah Bristow as Chava. They play the girls brimming over with the carefree wonder of youth. Greg Bernstein also stands out for his easy charm and presence on stage as revolutionary student Perchik.

This acclaimed new production, originally created by Regents Park Open Air Theatre and now done with Trafalgar Theatre Productions, has a renowned award-winning team behind it. Director Jordan Fein was responsible for Oklahoma at London’s Young Vic, while choreographer Julia Cheng and designer Tom Scutt were involved with acclaimed Cabaret.

It celebrates love, life and the importance of following your heart, even in the worst of circumstances. It will make you appreciate everything and everyone around you this Christmas and is a surprisingly perfect show for the festive season. It’s simply theatre at its best.

Running time: 2hours 40 minutes including an interval

How to get tickets for Fiddler On The Roof In Birmingham

Tickets cost from £15 on the Fiddler On The Roof UK tour and can be found at The Alexandra website here.

Fiddler On The Roof is on at The Alexandra theatre in Birmingham throughout the festive season from Tuesday December 9 to Saturday January 3, 2026. The theatre can be found at Suffolk Queensway, Birmingham, B5 4DS.