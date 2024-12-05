An espresso machine and hot chocolate maker are on offer in Aldi later this week | Aldi

There’s always treasures to be found in Aldi’s middle aisle but two particular items on sale later this weekend really caught my eye - an espresso machine for just under £60, and a hot chocolate maker just shy of £25.

The Ambiano Espresso Machine (£59.99) arrives in stores on Sunday (December 8), and features touch control with five programme functions, a 2-in-1 spoon and coffee pusher for grounds, options for a single of double shot of coffee and a steam and hot water function, which means you can make cappuccinos, lattes as well as shorter drinks.

Coffee machines are becoming more and more popular as people want to enjoy barista-style coffee in their own kitchens - and this machine for £59.99 means you can do just that without breaking the bank.

And the Hot Chocolate Maker (£24.99), which goes on sale on Sunday, offers the chance of decadent hot chocolate without leaving the house. You can make creamy hot cocoa and there’s a milk frother included so you can craft the perfect cup. Just choose between a cream or stainless steel machine depending on what best matches your kitchen décor.

So if you want to make your own proper coffees, delicious hot chocolates or even mochas, get yourself down to Aldi on Sunday, December 8, and grab one of these machines before they sell out.