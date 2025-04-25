Wembley Stadium: will you be there for the FA Cup final?

As four clubs fight for a place in the final, VIP packages at Wembley are already selling fast – but would you pay £2.5k to watch in luxury?

It’s a nerve-shredding weekend ahead for fans of Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City, with just two places at Wembley up for grabs. But once the dust settles, the next question will be: how many supporters are willing to splash out £2,499 per person for FA Cup Final hospitality?

That’s the price tag for one of the most exclusive experiences at Wembley – the Taphouse Social Wembley hospitality package – now available through Seat Unique hospitality.

Here’s what you get with these Wembley VIP tickets:

Padded seats with top-tier views in Level Two

Early access to the stadium from 2.5 hours before kick-off

Entry to the relaxed premium bar area inside Taphouse Social Wembley

Access to top food and drink outlets, including the M&S Foodhall

Time to unwind up to an hour after full-time

Each package costs £2,499 per person, with a £124.95 booking fee. If you book two or more, you’ll be seated together. Packages are sold in team-specific ends, and once the finalists are confirmed after this weekend’s semis, fans will be asked to pick their side.

This weekend’s semi-final schedule sees Palace face Villa on Saturday at 17:15, followed by Forest v Man City on Sunday at 16:30. Whichever way it goes, one thing’s for sure – the scramble for FA Cup Final 2025 tickets is about to kick off in a big way.

Think £2.5k sounds steep? It’s not even the top tier. There are still private boxes for £2,999 per person, and Bobby Moore Club packages for £4,999 – but only a handful remain. Browse all Seat Unique hospitality options here to see what’s still available.

It’s a jaw-dropping price tag – but for fans determined to be at Wembley in style, these FA Cup Final 2025 tickets might just be worth every penny.