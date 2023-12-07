Aldi Skincare range La Soie may be cheaper than luxury brands but is it any good?

Aldi has launched a new luxury skincare range just in time for Christmas. The new La Soie skincare products will be available to buy in store from December 10 and I was lucky enough to test them out before. The budget-friendly brand claims that the new skincare products boast antioxidant ingredients to firm, plump, and renew the skin whilst also minimising signs of ageing – much like specialist brand, La Mer and is 97% cheaper than the high-end brand.

La Mer has become a cult favourite with celebrities including Selena Gomez, Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian. However, at £155 just for a pot of face cream it’s a bit too expensive for most of us. The Aldi range is a lot more affordable with the products ranging from £5.99 - £6.99. Let's take a closer look and see if they are worth buying.

What is Aldi’s La Soie skincare range?

Lacura La Soie Concentrate Serum £6.99 - Replenish the skin’s natural moisture barrier and shield from external environmental factors with the Lacura La Soie Concentrate Serum. Boasting a velvety formula of Algae Extracts, Macadamia, and Sesame Seed Oils, the lightweight gel serum helps to soothe and brighten complexions while reducing irritation for a youthful glow.

Lacura La Soie Facial Moisturiser £6.99 - Lift and firm the appearance of textures with the ultra-rich Lacura La Soie Facial Moisturiser. Diminish signs of ageing and soothe dryness for a nourished and rejuvenated complexion – perfect for both day and night application.

Lacura La Soie Eye Concentrate £5.99 - Reduce the appearance of dark circles and wrinkles around the delicate eye area with the Lacura La Soie Eye Concentrate. Formulated with Algae, Lime and Coffee Extracts, this concentrate promises to brighten and revive the skin for noticeable, long-lasting results.

Is Aldi's La Soie skincare range any good?

As a lifestyle writer I’m very lucky to try many different skin care products everyday but there are only a few that I would hand on heart buy again. Aldi’s La Soie products are definitely on my ‘buy again’ list but not only that, I would actually buy these as a gift for friends and family.

The packaging is green and gold (very festive) but also looks high-end luxury, you know the kind of products you want to display on your dressing table. But it’s not just the outside of the products that look good, it's what’s inside that really counts.

All three products smell incredible- you can really smell the algae and lime - but what shocked me the most was how they felt on my skin. The serum in particular soaks into your skin without leaving it feeling greasy or sticky. I applied it at night and in the morning even under my makeup.

Along with the eye cream is a cooling rollerball pen to help your eyes feel fresh and awake. The face cream has an almost clay like texture and includes a spatula to make applying the thick cream even easier but it quickly melts into your skin.

I have to say that after using just these three products as my morning and evening routine for a few days my skin felt incredible. I noticed my skin texture was smoother and it looked like it was actually glowing! It's the first skincare range I have used that has made such a difference to my skin that I’d happily step outside the house without any makeup on.