Abercrombie and Fitch matching skirt and top, and M&S broderie top with Very scalloped shorts | ASOS/M&S/Very

Maximise your suitcase space with a capsule wardrobe of essential items that can double up for your summer holiday.

Match this stylish swimming costume with scalloped shorts and a boho kafkan for the perfect transition from the pool to the bar | Very/Monsoon

You could also pair your scalloped denim shorts with this Pure Cotton Broderie Square Neck Top (M&S £27.50), for a classic summer look. Pop on your sandals and sunglasses, and you can’t go wrong.

This Abercrombie & Fitch co-ord tiered maxi skirt in blue tile print (ASOS £65) and matching Puff Sleeve Top (ASOS £25 down from £45) are great additions to your holiday wardrobe. Wear together or match the skirt with your white broderie top, or the puff sleeve top with your scallop shorts, for two great summertime looks.

And again, these white tees work with the shorts and skirt above, so you’ve got plenty of options.

Pair these wide leg trousers with a white t-shirt | M&S/Oliver Bonas/H&M

The key to your capsule wardrobe is picking accessories that can work again and again, so you want a pair of versatile sandals that look just as good by the pool or on the beach as they do paired with a dress for evening drinks. We love these Gold Leather Flat Sandals (River Island, £30) - which also come in leopard, brown and gold and black and gold - to match with outfits day and night, so you don’t need to worry about bringing several pairs of shoes.

Gold Leather Flat Sandals | River Island

As for bags, you want something simple and classic, which goes with all your outfits, and we think this Floral Raffia Cross Body Bag (The White Company, £69) does the trick.

Pack versatile accessories to match with all your outfits | The White Company/Oliver Bonas/Accessorize