Some of the world's most famous names braved a wet Thursday night in the Northern Quarter.

It was something of a fever dream for many Mancs. A humble part of the Northern Quarter transformed into a destination for some of the world's most famous faces on a very wet Thursday night.

From Hollywood A-listers Hugh Grant, Kristen Stewart and Tilda Swinton to Manchester favourites Bugzy Malone, Aitch and United's Luke Shaw, the stars really did come out for the Chanel Metiers D'Art show on Thomas Street.

We've rounded up the best of the pictures of the stars who made an appearance.

Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart

British acting royalty Tilda Swinton

British actress Jenna Coleman