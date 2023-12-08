Telling news your way
16 famous faces who attended Chanel Metiers D'Art show in Manchester including Hugh Grant and Kristen Stewart

Some of the world's most famous names braved a wet Thursday night in the Northern Quarter.

Adam Lord
Adam Lord
2 minutes ago

It was something of a fever dream for many Mancs. A humble part of the Northern Quarter transformed into a destination for some of the world's most famous faces on a very wet Thursday night.

From Hollywood A-listers Hugh Grant, Kristen Stewart and Tilda Swinton to Manchester favourites Bugzy Malone, Aitch and United's Luke Shaw, the stars really did come out for the Chanel Metiers D'Art show on Thomas Street.

We've rounded up the best of the pictures of the stars who made an appearance.

Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart

1. Chanel Metiers D'Art Show in Manchester

Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart Photo: Getty

British acting royalty Tilda Swinton

2. Chanel Metiers D'Art Show in Manchester

British acting royalty Tilda Swinton

British actress Jenna Coleman

3. Chanel Metiers D'Art Show in Manchester

British actress Jenna Coleman

Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein

4. Chanel Metiers D'Art Show in Manchester

Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein

