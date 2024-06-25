Forget what Gareth Southgate says add these high street waistcoats to your wardrobe 

Waistcoats on the high street | Marks and Spencer/River Islands/ Selfridges

Gareth Southgate may have ditched his signature waistcoat for the Euros - but that doesn’t mean you have to.

We round-up the best women’s waistcoats on the high street, and whether you want an office look or a more relaxed style, we’ve got some options for you.

First up, check out this affordable option from Very - Jacquard Jersey Waistcoat (£18) - for a stylish, monochrome look. This waistcoat defines your waistline and you can complete the look with matching shorts (£18).

Jacquard Jersey Waistcoat (£18) | Very

This relaxed-fit Khaki Plisse Waistcoat (£28) from River Island is a great choice for the office paired with the matching wide-legged trousers (£30). With the right accessories, it works well for a night out with friends. We’re thinking gold hoops and heels.

Khaki Plisse Waistcoat (£28) | River Island

If you want something luxe, try this Albaray Satin Waisted Longline Waistcoat (£75) available at Marks & Spencer. This waistcoat adds a touch of elegance to your wardrobe and its longline shape and tailoring creates a feminine silhouette that will flatter your figure.

Albaray Satin Waisted Longline Waistcoat (£75) | M&S

The Tailored Double Breasted Waistcoat (£35) from M&S is smart, sophisticated and sleek, adding a refined touch to any outfit. Your options are endless with this classic look - wear big chunky earrings or bold prints on your trousers, and this waistcoat will bring it all together.

Tailored Double Breasted Waistcoat (£35) | M&S

If we got our hands on The Poppy V-neck cotton waistcoat (£190) by Favorite Daughter, available at Selfridges, we’d pair it with a colourful maxi skirt - perfect for holiday vibes, and a great top to show off your tan. Or wear it over a dress shirt for the original waistcoat look.

The Poppy V-neck Cotton waistcoat by Favorite Daughter (£190) | Selfridges

Selfridges has a great collection of smart women’s waistcoats to show you mean business - try the Diana striped woven waistcoat by Posse (£210) and this smart Pinstripe round-neck woven waistcoat by Whistles (£99).

Lavita V-neck Button Waistcoat (£89.99) | John Lewis

If you’re looking for more relaxed, daywear vibes from your waistcoat, try the Lavita V-neck Button Waistcoat in Oatmeal Melange (£89.99) this summer. Pair it with jeans, flip flops and a tote bag for a softer and casual option.