The secret to the Princess of Wales’ glowing complexion is currently on sale for just £14.99 - please form an orderly queue.

A product Kate Middleton has been using to keep her complexion flawless since her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte, has just gone on sale. Trilogy’s rosehip oil is usually £19.99 but currently has 25% off making it a steal at just £14.99.

The Princess of Wales has skin so glowing, us mere mortals can only dream of comparing, but we can try. And the first step is of course, finding out what Kate uses and buying it.

The trouble is, our disposable incomes are generally not quite the same as that of the wife of the heir to the throne, so it always comes as a pleasant surprise when the product in question is within normal budgets.

Kate Middleton, is likely to have one of the best skincare regimens in the country. But what’s the secret to her glowing, flawless complexion? Well, apparently it’s Trilogy’s rosehip oil, which, according to the brand, they sell one bottle of every two seconds around the world.

The miracle oil claims to deliver “all-over nourishment and repair for optimum skin health for all skin types”. Independent clinical studies have shown that Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil works wonders on everything from fine lines and wrinkles to scars and stretchmarks.

Hard though it may be to believe, the Princess is now in her forties (43 to be exact) so the powers of Trilogy’s oil is ideal for her, being suitable for everyday skin care, especially for dehydrated or ageing skin. Despite the price tag, the rosehip seed oil is made with the finest quality ingredients, certified organic 100% and contains no preservatives or petrochemicals. Perhaps not surprising then, that Kate has chosen this over more expensive brands.

Fast becoming an iconic beauty product, Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil is not only favoured by Kate but, according to Us Weekly, her mother, Carole Middleton, is also a fan of the anti-ageing treatment. And that’s not all, it’s reportedly also a favourite of Victoria Beckham, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cara Delevingne. High praise indeed for such an affordable beauty product.

The oil can be applied both morning and night, massaging just 2-3 drops into clean skin, on face, neck and body. It can be used on its own, or in conjunction with a moisturising product.