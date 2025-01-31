Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Celebrate this Valentine’s Day with the best food hampers and sweet treats that will leave you feeling all warm and gooey inside.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Valentine's Day is all about showing your love and affection, and what better way to do that than by treating your special someone to delicious food hampers and indulgent sweet treats? Whether you're looking for the perfect dessert or an entire hamper there’s a gift to match every taste. Here are some of the best food hampers and sweet treats for your loved one this Valentine’s Day.

Cutter & Squidge: Luxury Valentine's Day Hamper £64.99 - If you're looking to really impress your loved one, Cutter & Squidge offers a Luxury Valentine's Day Hamper that’s an absolute dream. Filled with an array of decadent baked goods, including their famous cakes, brownies, cookies and a bottle of fizz to wash it all down.

Snowdonia Cheese Co: Cheese Bakes Night In £35 - For those who prefer savoury over sweet, the Snowdonia Hamper Cheese Bakes Night In offers a wonderful selection of gourmet cheeses, crackers, and chutneys. This hamper is perfect for a cosy night in, complete with delicious bites that will complement a glass of wine. If your loved one is a cheese lover, this is the perfect gift to show you care with something a little different.

The British Hamper Company: The Romantic Night In Hamper £65 - Sometimes, the perfect gift is a little bit of everything. The Romantic Night In Hamper from The British Hamper Company is a well-rounded selection of treats designed to set the mood for a relaxing and indulgent evening. From chocolate truffles and champagne to savoury snacks, this hamper offers a variety of luxurious items that will make your night extra special.

Cake or Death Brownie: Valentine's Brownie Slab £30 - For the brownie lover in your life, this huge brownie is the ultimate treat for Valentine’s Day. This decadent slab of indulgent, gooey chocolate brownie comes in a beautifully designed heart shape. It’s perfect for sharing (or keeping all to yourself, no judgment!).

Blondies Kitchen: Giant Valentine's Day Personalised Cookie £34 - Nothing says love quite like a personalized cookie! Blondies Kitchen has taken the classic cookie to the next level with their Giant Valentine's Day Personalised Cookie. This giant, heart-shaped cookie is not only delicious, but it’s also customizable with a message, making it an extra thoughtful gesture.

Baked by Steph's Personalised Banner Heart Valentine's Letterbox Iced Cookie £12.49 - This beautifully crafted, heart-shaped iced cookie is delicately decorated with a personalised banner, adding a special, thoughtful touch. Sized perfectly to fit into a letterbox, it’s a convenient yet heartfelt gift that combines the joy of sweet indulgence with the personal flair.

The Happiness Box: Valentine’s Day Chocolate Gift Set £10.99 - If you’re looking for an affordable but thoughtful gift, The Happiness Box offers a delightful Valentine’s Day Chocolate Gift Set. For just £10.99, this set includes a selection of high-quality, handcrafted chocolates that will satisfy any sweet tooth.

Hilton Macarons: Valentine’s Heart Macaron Gift £22 - For those with a taste for French delicacies, Hilton Macarons offers a charming Valentine’s Heart Macaron Gift. These beautifully crafted macarons come in heart shapes and a variety of delicious flavours. With their delicate texture and elegant presentation, they make for a luxurious and romantic treat.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now