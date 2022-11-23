Black Friday sales have started - and there are some fabulous deals avaliable from Gymshark UK on gym kit, with up to 60% off leggings

Gymshark Black Friday: when is the sale - date, time and best deals

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Love Gymshark kit, keen to pay less for it? Black Friday is going to make you very happy this year. We already know that the popular British activewear brand will be discounting many of its bestselling items, with prices reduced by up to 60%. You don’t have to wait until Friday though - the Gymshark sale is now live, with favourites heavily reduced in the Vital, Adapt, and Flex ranges.

It’s the ideal time to stock up on bestselling Adapt leggings (a cool £16.50, down from £55!), sports bras and crop tops. But don’t worry if you’re overwhelmed - we’ve found the best deals for you here.

What is Black Friday?

You’ll likely know the providence of Black Friday was in the US, where it marked the beginning of the Christmas sales season. Since 2010, it has been as much an event in the UK, and is now the biggest event of the sales year.

And with promises of supply chain issues, this year in particular it may be savvy to grab bargains early if there’s a particular product you’re looking for.

What makes Gymshark so popular?

Founded in 2012 by two British university students, Gymshark started as a bodybuilding brand, offering protein and supplements. A few years later it ventured into apparel sales and went viral.

Its popularity can be pinned to its affordable price points, distinctive ‘Gymshark’ branding, bright colours and sweat-wicking fabric.

It’s also an excellent choice for plus-size gym wear. Gymshark’s sizes range from XS to XXL.

When does Gymshark’s Black Friday sale start in the UK 2022?

The Gymshark Black Friday sale is now on.

As per their website, selected lines will have up to 60% off. Gymshark has a reputation for offering huge discounts over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday period, with double-figure discounts on their best-selling items.

Gymshark Bras are discounted, with 60% off Adapt Ombre Seamless Sports Bra, 50% off the Flex Camo Crop Top and Adapt Camo Seamless Sports Bra, and 30% off the Fit Seamless Loose T-Shirt

Gymshark Women’s Shorts are on sale: Adapt Ombre Seamless Shorts, and Flex Cycling Shorts, 70% off. Recess Shorts, 60% off, Adapt Ombre Seamless Shorts, 50% off

Gymshark Men’s T-shirts have the following bargains: Arrival Tank and Arrival Tank both 30% off

Gymshark Men’s Loungewear is discounted, including the Critical Pants, Bold Pants and Power Zip Up Hoodie

Gymshark Accessories are discounted

Best buys in the Black Friday Gymshark Sale

ADAPT CAMO SEAMLESS SPORTS BRA - usually £40, now £16 £16.00 Buy now Buy now A refreshed camo jacquard and seamless fabric. Available in plenty of styles, versatile colours, and sweat-wicking tech to keep you cool and dry.

FLEX HIGH RISE LEGGINGS, USUALLY £45, now £36 £36.00 Buy now Buy now High leggings, ideal or squatting, available in a number of colourways. With a sleek high rise fit, body contouring and a contrast elasticated waistband.

FLEX CYCLING SHORTS, USUALLY £35, £10.50 in sale £10.50 Buy now Buy now These are brilliant for sweat-wicking, and for those with more generously-sized posteriors. High-waisted shorts made with seamless fabric and contouring shading.

SPEED T-SHIRT, USUALLY £30, now £15 in sale £15.00 Buy now Buy now A regular fit running t-shirt, with heat and sweat-mapping technology.

CRITICAL 2.0 ZIP UP HOODIE, USUALLY £45, on sale for £27 £27.00 Buy now Buy now This plush hoodie is ideal for heading to practice/the gym or throwing on for the journey home.

ADAPT CAMO SEAMLESS LEGGINGS - WAS £55, now £33 £33.00 Buy now Buy now A cult product - the best-selling Adapt Camo leggings are discounted to a snip at £33. Sweat-wicking, high-waisted, and oh-so-comfy - they’re a gym staple. Stock up!