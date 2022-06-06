Where to stay if you’re planning on flying out of Heathrow Airport? We’ve got you covered

Heathrow Airport hotels: where to stay overnight ahead of travel, and what long-term parking to use (Photo: Getty Images)

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Worried about lengthy queues at the airport, and wanting to be on site early for your travel? A stay at a decent airport hotel is a simple way of taking the stress out of heading abroad. But where is good to stay at Heathrow?

How to decide which hotel to book?

There are two things to consider when deciding which hotel to book if you need somewhere to stay the night before your flight from London Heathrow Airport - price and proximity.

There are three hotels on site at Heathrow Airport itself, the Aerotel, the Hilton and the Sofitel.

As you would expect, these hotels carry a slightly more expensive price tag for a one night stay - with prices starting at £134 - but offer superlative convenience.

Flying from Terminal 2 & 3?

If you’re flying from Terminal 2 & 3 - that’s OneWorld and Virgin Atlantic, Star Alliance, Aer Lingus, and Icelandia Air, the Aerotel and Hilton are nearest.

Flying from Terminal 5?

British Airways, IAG and Iberia fly from Terminal 5 - the nearest on-site hotel is the Sofitel.

What’s the cheapest airport hotel at Heathrow?

If you’re being more mindful of your budget then go for the Airport Comfy Stay, which is less than a mile away from the airport. Prices for rooms there start at £44.

If you’re after a name that you know and trust then consider the ibis Styles hotel, which would be the best choice if you are driving to the airport yourself on your day of departure, or the Holiday Inn, where there is a shuttle direct to the airport terminals.

All of these hotels are among the 10 closest hotels to London Heathrow Airport.

See below for more information on each of the six closest airports to Heathrow.

Which long-term airport parking should I use?

If you are driving to the airport yourself then you’ll need somewhere to park your car.

There is a long stay car park at Heathrow Airport itself. There are three separate long stay car parks, one for terminal 1 and 2, another for terminal 4 and another for terminal 5.

Once you have parked there, a shuttle bus is provided to take you to the terminal you need to catch your flight. This will take between 10 and 20 minutes.

It’s advised that you book a space in the car park in advance to get the best possible price, but you can still change or cancel your booking up to two hours before your booking time.

The price for the long-stay car park is free for the first 30 minutes, £8.30 for 31 minutes to 1 hour 59 minutes, from £34.70 for the first day and £27.90 for every additional 24 hours there after.

There are also a range of parking options, such as meet and greet and park and ride.

You can see all of your parking options in a glance, and ensure the best possible prices, via Holiday Extras and NCP. We particularly recommend Holiday Extras if you are looking for discounted prices.

Aerotel London Heathrow Aerotel London Heathrow £140.00 Proximity to terminal 4.5/5 The Aerotel is a brand new hotel connected to Terminal 3 (OneWorld and Virgin Atlantic fly ex. Terminal 3). It’s also just a 10-minute walk from Heathrow Terminal 2 (Star Alliance, Aer Lingus, and Icelandia Air fly ex. Terminal 2). There’s also a 24-hour front desk so a member of staff will always be on hand to help you if you need assistance. Every room is equipped with wi-fi, a flat-screen TV, a private bathroom with a shower and free toiletries. Prices start at £140 for a single room and free cancellation policies are available. Buy now

Hilton Garden Inn London Heathrow Terminal 2 and 3 Hilton Garden Inn London Heathrow Terminal 2 and 3 £134.00 Proximity and facilities 4.5/5 The Hilton is a four-star hotel with three restaurants, business and fitness centres. It is directly attached to Heathrow Terminal 2 with Terminal 3 located a 12 minute walk away by a pedestrian underpass. There’s also a 24-hour front desk along with free wifi throughout the hotel, and guests can have a drink at the rooftop bar overlooking both runways. Every room is equipped with a flat-screen TV, a shower, a hairdryer and free toiletries. Prices start at £134 for a twin room and free cancellation policies are available. Buy now

Sofitel London Heathrow Sofitel London Heathrow £149.00 a touch of luxury 4.5/5 The Sofitel is a luxury hotel with 605 rooms, two restaurants and conference facilities. It has direct access to Terminal 5 (British Airways, IAG and Iberia fly ex. Terminal 5) via a covered walkway so it’s very convenient and you can be in the right place for your flight quickly and easily. It has a modern health spa, a 24-hour gym, 2 bars and 2 restaurants. All of the spacious air-conditioned bedrooms have free Wi-Fi, satellite TV, a bathroom with separate bath and shower, and 24-hour room service. The hotel is also part of the Travel Sustainable programme, which means it’s taken significant steps to make your stay more sustainable. Prices start at £149 for a classic room with two single beds and free cancellation policies are available. Buy now

Airport Comfy Stay Airport Comfy Stay £44.00 keeping it cheap 5/5 The airport is just 0.6 miles from this hotel and it offers a paid for airport shuttle service, so you don’t have to worry when it comes to making sure you are at the airport in plenty of time ahead of your flight. It offers soundproof rooms too, so despite your close proximity to the airport you can be sure of a peaceful night’s sleep the night before. Prices start at £44 for a deluxe single room or a deluxe double room and free cancellation policies are available. Buy now

ibis Styles London Heathrow Airport ibis Styles London Heathrow Airport £66.00 well-known brand 4/5 Conveniently located next to the airport, the ibis hotel is best suited to travellers who want to stay with a well-known brand name. Every room comes with a flat-screen TV, air-conditioning and tea/coffee making facilities. The en-suite bathrooms have walk-in showers and include hairdryers. An airport shuittle bus isn’t offered from this hotel, however, local bus services are available - and, of course, it is an ideal choice for people who wish to drive there themselves and park at the airport. Prices start at £66 for a twin room and free cancellation policies are available. Buy now