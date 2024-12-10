The new Christmas menu from HelloFresh has everything you need from starters and mains to sides and desserts.

Cooking for all the family on Christmas Day can feel like a lot of pressure and an enormous amount of stress. But what if I told you that HelloFresh has launched a new festive menu that will make your life so much easier.

Jingle all the way to the kitchen this holiday season with HelloFresh’s new Christmas menu. Packed full of festive flavours, the recipe box service has got everything you need for stress-free festive dining.

This year you can customise your Christmas menu with a mix-and-match feature to suit the tastes of you and your guests. Choose from a range of different sides, mains, starters and desserts to craft the perfect festive feast for your whole family.

Recipes can be ordered from the HelloFresh website and app, with delivery from November 20 until January 1 2025. .

The Build Your Own Christmas Feast features:

Starter: Classic Prawn Cocktail

Sides: Nutty Bacon Brussel Sprouts, Crispy Rosemary Roast Potatoes and Honey Roasted Roots, Crispy Rosemary Roast Potatoes

Mains: Rosemary Roast Chicken with Pigs in Blankets and Gravy

Dessert: Chocolate Yule Log

Is the HelloFresh Christmas box worth buying?

HelloFresh has everything you need to cook the perfect meal. As well as an easy to use step-by-step recipe for each part of the meal HelloFresh also have all the items you need and the herbs and spices perfectly measured out.

If the thought of cooking Christmas Day lunch is starting to overwhelm you then let HelloFresh take all the dress away. Simply head over to the website, order what you fancy and for how many people you're cooking for and they will deliver everything to your front door.

