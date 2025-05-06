Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I only recently discovered LEGO’s Education BricQ Motion sets - I’m only sorry I didn’t know about them sooner.

As a home educator of more than 10 years, I have tried a whole range of resources to help my children learn about anything and everything. While some have truly sparked the kids’ curiosity others have not lived up to expectations - I understand every child learns differently so you can’t win ‘em all.

However, it’s rare to find a child who isn’t engaged when it comes to the enduring toy box staple - LEGO. So when I discovered the OG brick brand’s educational resources, I jumped at the chance to try them out - particularly as our household holds the belief that learning definitely does not need to be boring.

As my two are both primary school ages, I tried out the LEGO Education BricQ Motion Essential Set which has activities for both lower and upper primary ages, perfect for our household. For those yet to come across these STEAM sets, it gives little learners “an understanding of forces and motion as they plan and conduct investigations”.

In a nutshell it’s everything you need to teach fun and interactive lessons in a pleasingly organised box - what more could those responsible for home learning ask for? Well, making it look like a favourite toy would be a bonus I hear you say - well, LEGO, of course, have you covered on that front too.

My children were completely engrossed in their LEGO Education BricQ Motion STEAM lessons | Jamie Jones / National World

As well as all the LEGO pieces you need to complete each activity, including gears, pulleys, weighted bricks, wheels, LEGO figures, pizza, dogs (I could go on), plus a box of spares (phew!), you also get instruction booklets - Book A for lower primary and Book B for upper primary - to walk you through creating each experiment, just like their favourite LEGO sets.

Not only that, but hop over to education.lego.com and they have a start-up page for the educator to help you get set up and know exactly what you are doing before heading to the lessons section where there are further resources for both educator and student to help everyone get the most out of each lesson.

Lessons are roughly 45 minutes long but there are suggestions for further learning too. Each lesson page also includes key objectives and how the lesson fits into the national curriculum for those following that at home.

Everything is logically laid out and explained. The videos and instructions are so clear (did we really expect anything less from LEGO?) it makes it a doddle for the educator to set up and for the child to engage and learn. Taking all of the hard work out of lesson planning - literally writing it down on your schedule is as much effort as you will need to give it ahead of time - it means you don’t need to read around the subject before trying to facilitate your child’s learning. Don’t know anything about forces? No problem, you can just learn together!

As most home educators will attest to, finding resources children genuinely engage with and that take all the planning out of the educators hands is a rare yet highly sought after find - the LEGO Education BricQ Motion Essential Set achieves it in spades. Each lesson is a jumping off point for further learning too, sparking interesting conversations and fascinating questions.

We will be returning to our box time and again and if you would like to give yourself a break from lesson planning, I highly recommend you grab your own box too.

:: LEGO Education BricQ Motion Essential Set is for ages 6+ and costs £154.99