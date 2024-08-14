Plants and gardens in Aldi Specialbuys this August | Aldi

Beautiful begonias and gorgeous geraniums are on offer as part of Aldi’s Specialbuy event this August - so don’t miss your chance to bag these bargain blooms and give Monty Don a run for his money.

Add a pop of colour into your outdoor space with this 5L Begonia & Coleus pot by Roots & Blooms which are in store now. These vibrant, colourful and fresh flowers should carry on blooming until October - and you can pick them up for £5.99 a pot.

Aldi

There’s also some 2L Zinnia plants available now for £2.99, with a choice of Zesty or Raspberry Lemonade Zinnia plants to add a bit of zest to your flowerbeds.

Mix and match these £1.99 Impatiens, Marigold, Petunia or Gerbera plants which are sure to brighten up the borders. Or try this Pansy & Viola 10 Pack by Roots & Blooms for £1.89 each to add a splash of colour.

Pansy and Viola pack | Aldi

It’s not hit the shops yet, but from Thursday (August 15) you can pick up a 2L Coloured Chilli Pot and grow your own chillies at home. Choose from Jalapeno, Chenzo, Habanero, Hot Wax, Reggae or Scotch Bonnet.

Slate Effect Square Planter | Aldi

Other garden treasures in the middle aisle include these Slate Effect Square Planters for £13.99. They come in pewter, ash or stone and are durable, weather resistant and bring a touch of style to your outdoor space.

Or add some elegance to your pots too with these stained glass butterfly and dragonfly Belavi Pot Hangers for £3.99. And there’s more garden and plant bargains hitting the Aldi aisles on Thursday, August 22, so we’ll keep you posted on what’s coming up on Specialbuys.